DuraPlan Offers the Benefits of Powder-Coated Aluminium in Their Bathroom Vanities

[WHANGAREI, 06/09/2018] – DuraPlan, a New Zealand-based expert in commercial and industrial restroom solutions, offers the benefits of powder-coated aluminium trimmings with their DuraMac commercial bathroom vanities. The aluminium trims, along with other features, provide long years of daily use among other benefits.

The Advantages of Powder-Coating

Powder-coating involves the electrostatic application of organic powder to metal materials that require a protective coating. The electrostatic aspect of the powder-coating process aids in the coating speed and evenness of the application.

Compared to other coating processes, powder-coating delivers more durable results that are highly resistant to corrosion, chipping, scratching and other types of damage. Additionally, the coating and the high-quality finish remain fresh and vibrant without the risk of fading.

Powder-coating is environmentally friendly and safe for human usage. It is free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other potentially harmful chemicals found in wet paint. The powder-coating process does not send pollutants to the landfill, and there are no products sent into the environment since the overspray is retrievable and reusable.

Features of the DuraMac Bathroom Vanity

DuraPlan’s very own line of commercial bathroom vanities, the DuraMac Range, offers many features that allow the product to withstand long years of everyday use.

Apart from the powder-coated aluminium trimmings, the DuraMac bathroom vanities are also made of solid-grade laminate tops and under-unit panels made from 13 mm compact laminate. Each DuraMac purchase comes with a 10-year warranty for panel integrity and a two-year warranty for both the hardware and the installation, all of which ensure years of long-term service in schools, offices, shopping centres and other public amenities.

About DuraPlan

A trusted specialist in commercial and industrial restroom solutions, DuraPlan offers innovative solutions to aid designers and builders in completing their respective projects. The company aims to become a leading one-stop shop for commercial and industrial restroom needs, from supply to manufacturing.

