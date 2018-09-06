Denture Stabilisation with Dental Implants by Edinburgh Dental Specialists

Many denture wearers find that dentures tend to become loose over time, making chewing difficult, or moving around when they eat or smile.

[Edinburgh, 06/09/2018] – Dentures have traditionally been used as a cost-effective solution for replacing an entire arch of teeth. However, conventional dentures not only look and feel uncomfortable, but also accelerate bone loss and provide relatively poor chewing power.

Luckily, modern dentistry offers a solution for patients who wish to enjoy the benefits of a full set of teeth without the prohibitive cost of individual dental implants: implant-supported dentures. Under certain circumstances, dentures can be supported by dental implants, making them as stable and as functional as natural teeth. Denture stabilisation has many benefits.

Pay less for dental implants

If a patient opts for implant-retained dentures, a dentist will perform a thorough examination to determine their eligibility for dental implants. If the existing dentures do not fit well onto dental implants, new dentures will be recommended for improved comfort and fit. Implant-retained dentures are generally less bulky and incorporate a neuromuscular design that makes them more aesthetically pleasing. They also come with various clips to ensure that they are attached to the dental implants securely.

The dentist will surgically place between two and four dental implants in the upper and lower jawbone. Implant-retained dentures come with snap-on attachments that help hold the denture firmly in place on the dental implants. Two dental implants are the minimum number required; however, some patients may require more than two dental implants for increased chewing power. Implant-retained dentures can be removable or securely attached to the teeth. If a patient needs to increase their bone mass with bone grafting, the grafting procedure can usually be performed during the same implant surgery.

After this procedure, dentures will be far more comfortable to wear since they will not become loose or move around in the mouth. This will increase the patient's ability to chew and eat properly. Moreover, patients with implant-supported dentures experience less irritation and fewer gum sores.