Autotransfusion Devices Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

Industry Trend Analysis:

The Global Autotransfusion Devices Market is anticipated to garner major market share by 2023. The manufacturers across the globe are coming up with new technologies in order to improvise and to meet the challenges endured by the medical facilities. Autotransfusion is a process in which a person receives its own blood for transfusion in place of separate donor’s blood. The system has reduced the chances of blood infections, has enhanced the transfer of oxygen and has reduced the chances of isosensitization. The increase in cardiovascular disease and heart diseases are the prime factors for the growth of the market. Also, the method has been adopted by various hospitals in order to improve their patient outcome.

Competitive Insights

The leading manufacturer of the autotransfusion devices are Advancis Surgical, Haemonetics, Terumo, Fresenius Kabi, LivaNova, Global Blood Resources, Stryker, Redax, Atrium Medical and Medtronic. Various companies have invested in the research and development department for the development and advancement of new technologies. Due to new participants entering into the market, the market size will certainly expand in the near future.

Market Segmentation- Autotransfusion Devices Market

By Product:

on pump transfusion

off pump transfusion devices

By End Users:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Cardiac Research Centers

Autotransfusion Devices Market -By Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

End Users Outlook

Based on the end users the global autotransfusion devices market is divided into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Cardiac Research Centers. The ambulatory surgical centers have acquired the largest share in the market and will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the forecast period. The factors which have leaded the rise in demand of this segment are availability of advancement equipments, professional surgeons and availability of recovery rooms. The hospitals segment and will considerably grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook – Autotransfusion Devices Market

North-American region has acquired the largest market share among the others and will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. U.S. and Canada has witnessed large number of cardiovascular diseases due to stressful lifestyle, and changing food habits which has leaded the growth of this segment. On the other hand regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe will acquire fast growth in the autotranfusion devices market in the near future.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

