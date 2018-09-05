Wireless Connectivity Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2022

Market Scenario:

Wireless connectivity is a technology used to connect various consume and electronic devices. The information or the data are transferred in the form of data packets with the help of technology like Bluetooth, radio frequencies, internet and others. Besides this, the wireless connectivity also required in the application that are used by numerous IoT devices to enable the access points through data transfer and communication among all the devices. Therefore, growing demand of internet of thing (IoT) and increasing demand of cloud computing are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

The increasing demand of wearable device applications is also adding fuel to the Wireless Connectivity Market. Whereas, the major shift from 3G to 4G connectivity is also expected to drive the wireless connectivity market globally. According the recent study the low power wide area network is evolving and growing rapidly. Various telecom companies have come up with solution such as NB-IoT which are considered as one the optimum enterprise solution. These solution benefits the enterprises by lowering the operating consumption cost.

The global wireless connectivity market is expected to grow from USD14.5 Billion in 2016 to USD 30.4 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 10.9%. The growth of this market can be constrained by the factors such as the security issues faced by the customers for protection of data and lack of uniform communication protocol. Whereas, increase in the need of cross domain applications can open up some opportunities for the growth of the market.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2148

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Wireless connectivity market are – Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated. (U.S.), Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. (U.S.), Nexcom International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Bernafon Canada Ltd. (Canada), Intel Corporation. (U.S.) and MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Segments:

The Global Wireless connectivity market has been segmented on the basis of technology, deployment and applications. Technology comprises of Bluetooth, WI-Fi, GPS, ultra wide band, cellular and others. Deployment includes control devices, gateways, cloud and others. Applications include healthcare, public safety, wearable devices, energy, automotive, consumer electronics and others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to propel the market due to the intense research and development in the field of wireless connectivity, high penetration of Internet of Things, and growth of a number of IoT and cloud start-ups in the region which is followed by the Europe and Asia pacific. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow due to the increase in investments in the internet of things in the various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare and transportation among others. Increase in the number of mobile user and of numerous wearable devices will expected to contribute for the growth of the wireless connectivity market.

North America region is expected to hold a highest market share with the existence of early technology adopters in the region. The region also has existence of technologically advanced countries such as U.S. and Canada which are promoting the wireless connectivity market and the internet connections.

Study Objectives of Global Wireless Connectivity Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global wireless connectivity market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global wireless connectivity market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, deployment and applications.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Smartphone screen protector market.

Intended Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Software providers

Component providers

Manufacturers of electronic devices

Investors

Industrial end users

Research institutes

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-connectivity-market-2148

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET: BY REGION

FIGURE 6 NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 9 EUROPE WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 10 EUROPE WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 11 EUROPE WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 12 ASIA-PACIFIC WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 13 ASIA-PACIFIC WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 14 ASIA-PACIFIC WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 15 ROW WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY (%)

FIGURE 16 ROW WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 17 ROW WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION (%)

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com