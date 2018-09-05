Southpoint Quality Dental Provides a Clear Alternative to Braces

Southpoint Quality Dental is a Virginia-based dental office that improves the smiles of patients through Invisalign, a clear solution for misaligned teeth without the wires of traditional braces.

[FREDERICKSBURG, 09/05/2018] – Southpoint Quality Dental offers Invisalign treatment for residents in Fredericksburg and Stafford, helping them improve their smiles. This treatment is ideal for those who want to straighten their teeth but do not want to use conventional braces.

The Invisalign Advantage

Unlike traditional braces, these clear aligners improve the appearance of teeth without the metal wires and brackets. Southpoint Quality Dental adds that since Invisalign is translucent, people will hardly notice the orthodontic treatment.

Another advantage of these invisible aligners is that patients can remove them anytime. It allows them to enjoy their meal and it eases their oral hygiene routine, making brushing and flossing feel normal.

Invisalign treatment lasts an average of six to 15 months. Southpoint Quality Dental notes that this is much shorter compared to metal braces.

The Four-Step System

Patients on the Invisalign treatment will undergo a four-step process. Southpoint Quality Dental explains that the procedure begins with determining whether the patient is right for the treatment.

If the patient qualifies, the dental office proceeds to step two, which is when it sends over the exact treatment instructions to its lab, which prepares the aligners. Southpoint Quality Dental says that Invisalign uses state-of-the-art technology to convert the instructions into a set of accurately measured aligners.

A 3-D computer can make a maximum of 48 clear aligners and a minimum of 12. In step three, the patient wears each aligner for approximately two weeks.

In step four, the patient goes through the orthodontic treatment as Invisalign does its work discreetly moving teeth in small, gradual movements until it reaches the dentist’s prescribed position.

The dental office remarks, “Please note, Invisalign is not intended for children and is not appropriate for every adult. Only a dentist can determine if this treatment is an effective option for you.”

About Southpoint Quality Dental

Southpoint Quality Dental serves patients in Fredericksburg and Stafford. The dental office offers general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry among others. With an in-house dental lab, the Virginia dental office uses the latest in dental techniques and technology. For more information, visit http://www.qualitydentalva.com today.