Report Explores the Embedded Systems Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Embedded Systems Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Embedded Systems Market.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Embedded Systems Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Embedded Systems Market are microcontroller (small scale (8 bit -16 bit), medium scale (16 bit -32 bit), large scale (32 bit -64 bit)), functionality (standalone embedded systems, networked embedded systems),component (embedded hardware, software), applications (automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial) According to report the global embedded systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Embedded system is integrated the programmable real-time operating system with the combination of both hardware and software. The embedded system is a single or multiprocessing system designed to perform specific operations. Microcontrollers or digital signal processors (DSP), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) and gate arrays are the important components in the embedded system. Ninety-eight percent of all microprocessors are manufactured as components of embedded systems. Embedded system offers various advantages including Small size with the faster operations, Easy to manage, low cost, fewer resource requirements, low power consumption and many others.

The embedded system has numerous applications across various fields such as digital electronics, telecommunications, computing network, smart cards, satellite systems, military defense, research systems, and so on. Now-a-days, the various consumer devices depend on embedded communication and networking infrastructure. Embedded system is vastly used in the numerous consumer electronics applications including Personal computers, mobile tablets and smartphones, web-enabled TVs, and many others. The rapidly growing consumer electronics industry across the world drives the growth of embedded system market.

The rising adoption of embedded systems in the automotive industries is likely to escalate the growth of embedded system market worldwide. Now a days, the electronics systems are largely replacing the various mechanical systems in the automotive sector. The major electronics systems used in the automotive industry are embedded systems including Anti-lock Braking System, Satellite Radio, Navigation Systems, Drive by Wire and many other. In addition, rising consumer’s interest in wearable devices and smart Appliances are anticipated to boost the growth of embedded system market.

In addition, the embedded systems play a significant role in the smart homes. Various smart homes application uses the embedded system as they required real-time monitoring and control of home appliances. However, the Security related concern of an embedded system may hamper the growth of the embedded system market. Moreover, rising adoption of embed systems in the smart homes, smart cities, healthcare equipment, and military applications is projected to create several opportunities in embedded system market in upcoming years.

Regionally, North America holds the maximum share in the embedded system market followed by Asia Pacific region. The growing use of IoT in various industries in North America region drives the market of embedded system in this region. Furthermore, the presence of leading players in the embedded system market across the North America region including Intel Corporation and Texas Instruments contributes in the growth of embedded system market. In addition, the trending smart home applications, developing industrial and healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific region are likely to boost the growth of embedded system market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global embedded systems market covers segments such as, microcontroller, functionality, component and applications. On the basis of microcontroller the global embedded systems market is categorized into small scale (8 bit -16 bit), medium scale (16 bit -32 bit) and large scale (32 bit -64 bit). On the basis of functionality the global embedded systems market is categorized into standalone embedded systems, real time embedded systems, mobile embedded systems and networked embedded systems. On the basis of component the global embedded systems market is categorized into embedded hardware and embedded software. On the basis of applications the global embedded systems market is categorized into automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global embedded systems market such as, Infosys Ltd., Atmel Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Freescale Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics Corporation and Texas Instruments.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global embedded systems market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of embedded systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the embedded systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the embedded systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

