Power Over Ethernet Chipsets Market: Increase In Adoption Of Ip Telephony

​Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market: Overview

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology enables the transfer of electrical signals and data over cables, thereby avoiding the usage of separate power cords. Demand for fast and cost-effective communication is rising due to the increase in the number of internet users. Under the PoE technology, power is supplied through two or more differential pair of wires seen in Ethernet cables. Implementation of the PoE chipsets for the transfer of data signals saves the cost for setting up separate network of cables.

On the basis of product type, PoE chipsets have been classified into proximity sensors, VoIP phones, Ethernet switches, wireless radio access points, and pan-tilt-zoom cameras. The VoIP applications contribute significantly toward the growth of the global PoE chipsets market. PoE chipsets are deployed in majority of business-class IP phones. The PoE technology provides value proposition for wireless LAN access points, as it can be deployed without tethering to an AC outlet. Network security cameras are anticipated to hold the maximum growth potential for the market in the next few years.

Increase in adoption of IP telephony has driven the demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets. Rise in the deployment of network security cameras and Ethernet-based RFID readers will further boost the global PoE chipsets market. Introduction of industrial Ethernet PoE solutions is expected to contribute significantly toward the expansion of the market. The overall market has an opportunity to grow in the near future, with the rising popularity of PoE for digital signage.

Increasing costs of energy have pushed energy-efficient PoE solutions into the spotlight. Introduction of upgraded PoE plus is anticipated to propel the applications of PoE in high-power devices. However, non-standard PoE chipsets cast a long shadow of worry over the growth of the market. Deployment of PoE technology requires high capital investment on electrical and data infrastructure. Lack of awareness about the benefits of the technology and insufficient power requirements will also impede the global PoE chipsets market.

Introduction of standards such as IEEE 802.3 for the PoE technology has expanded the applications of PoE chipsets, including wireless access points and security surveillance cameras. When integrated into application and switching infrastructure, the PoE technology offers reduced deployment costs and increased control and monitoring capabilities across large enterprises and businesses.

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global PoE chipsets market has been segmented into four key regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Due to the availability of technologically advanced infrastructure, North America has been contributing significantly toward the growth of the market. In the near future, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a potential market for PoE chipsets, as a large number of players are operating in the region.

Key players in the global PoE chipsets market include Shenzhen Quanma Industry Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Flexcomm Technology, VISIX, Maxim Integrated, Akros Silicon Inc., Microsemi Corporation, and ON Semiconductor. The market has witnessed an influx of a number of vendors from various other sectors such as semiconductors, power infrastructure, network infrastructure, and cabling and network devices.

Market players are primarily focusing on product development and innovations. Furthermore, the key vendors are seeking mergers and acquisitions to expand their business. For example, U.S.-based chipmaker Microsemi Corporation acquired Zarlink Semiconductor, a specialty chip manufacturer, and AML Communications, a manufacturer of microwave and microelectronic assemblies, to enhance its expertise in the manufacture of PoE chipsets.

