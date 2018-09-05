Nikkei Asian Review Subscription in Sri Lanka – Bharat Book Bureau

Nikkei Asian Review – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

For more than 140 years, Nikkei Asian Review has been providing unparalleled coverage of Japan’s economy, industries and markets. The group’s business portfolio includes publishing, broadcasting and the Nikkei 225 stock index. Its flagship newspaper, The Nikkei, has a circulation of approximately 3 milion.

With 24 bureaus across the region and over 1,300 correspondents worldwide, Nikkei is ideally positioned to provide Asian news and analysis to a global audience.

Education Subscription Features:

Nikkei Asian Review is the only business publication that will bring you insights about Asia, from inside out.

NAR is the ONLY Asia-based business news organization

NAR is a publication for leaders who are shaping and influencing the region’s future

NAR provides credible, comprehensive pan-Asian reporting

As a media organization, Nikkei Inc’s corporate philosophy is based on unbiased and comprehensive journalism that is of the highest quality, reliable and from a global point of view.

And NAR covers not only daily news, but articles by contributing writers, which make NAR distinctive from other media. It covers wide range of topics including Politics and Economy, as well as Tech & Science and Life & Arts and not forgetting our impeccable Asia300 index and stories.

NAR is able to assist with providing insights that will be relevant for your research and development works.

Our Corporate Creed

“Fair and Impartial”

“Contribute to the peaceful and democratic development of the Japanese economy, the basis of people’s livelihoods, by providing fair and impartial news”

As a media organization, Nikkei Inc.’s corporate philosophy is based on unbiased, comprehensive journalism of quality and reliability from a global viewpoint.

Long-Time Policy

Nikkei believes that a free market economy with a small government is the best policy to maximize Japanese welfare. This philosophy has a history going back to the late 19th century.

On Jan. 27, 1889, Chugai Bukka Shimpo was renamed Chugai Shogyo Shimpo to extend its news coverage from just prices to broader business issues. In its front page of the issue announcing the change of the name, then-editorial chief Seishiro Kimura wrote, “We are not interested in the kind of protectionism or liberalism which some extremists advocate.We believe that protectionism will badly affect our country, and freedom is necessary to expand the welfare and benefits of the general public. Our goal is to help enhance the prosperity of the business world. We should further promote opinions and measures that match this goal, and we should reject those that do not. It is necessary to have fair discourse so as to improve and develop business”.

Our Network

Nikkei’s overseas network spreads around the world with 37 bases with over 240 staff. In 2014, we newly set up an editorial bureau for Asia in Bangkok and Nikkei Group Asia, a business base for Nikkei and group companies, in Singapore. The strong network in Asia is the heart of our information gathering to send out Asian news to the world.

Nikkei is associated in partnership with foreign media companies. Some of the partnership includes mutual exploitation of articles, so that Nikkei readers can observe the world from different points of view.

Our Core

Newspaper publishing is Nikkei’s core business. Total print and digital subscribers of the Nikkei reach over 3 million, plus more for its three specialized papers, Nikkei Business Daily, Nikkei MJ (Marketing Journal), Nikkei Veritas (financial weekly). The Nikkei is known as the must-read paper for Japanese professionals with extensive coverage of Japan’s economy, industry and markets.

However Nikkei’s business does not stop at newspaper printing. With more than 40 affiliated companies the group business spreads to publishing, broadcasting, events, database services and index business.

