Golden Girl ‘Swapna Barman’ could pull off with a little help from Corporate Scholarship

Great Sports Infra, South Asia’s leading provider of turnkey solutions for sports infrastructure, is proud to support Ms. Swapna Barman, a Gold Medallist in Heptathlon, Asian Games 2018.

Swapna Barman is a gifted athlete who was placed first in the Heptathlon at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. Barman was born in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal in 1996. She has overcome major hurdles and challenges in life, one of them being her 6 toes which can be very painful at times. She hails from a very humble background wherein her mother worked on a tea estate and her father was a rickshaw driver. The Bengal athlete has outshone everyone through her toil and hard work and has come a long way. Swapna is an Asian Games champion in heptathlon, an ultimate multi-event test for champions in athletics. Great Sports Infra has also supported Rani Rampal, the Indian Women’s Hockey team captain for two years when she was just 15.

Great Sports Infra believes in nurturing promising sportspersons in India and enabling them to compete globally. This is the second year in a row that GSI is supporting Ms. Barman. Great Sports Infra has been actively participating and doing various activities to encourage the sports fraternity in India. They have been constantly extending their support to many upcoming sports persons like Rani Rampal (Hockey), Anuradha Vaidyanathan (Triathlete), Shashi Singhatia (Haryana State Gold Medallist and an upcoming Archer), Anurag Kuruvada (U-7 State Chess Champion) to help them train better with proper infrastructure and equip them to succeed on a global stage.

Mr. Anil Kumar, MD, Great Sports Infra, said “We at Great Sports Infra partner with the GoSports Foundation, which identifies promising sports person across various sports at a young age and provide them the resources for the best training, nutrition, kit and guidance. We extended our support to Swapna Barman, a promising heptathlete and hope we can help her train even better and win laurels for India on a Global stage and are proud on her achievement in the Asian Games 2018”

Great Sports Infra has also supported Green Peace, HelpAge India, Aitia, and organisations like Vibha. They have also helped in the construction of a school for the underprivileged and have also sponsored various sports tournaments and other similar initiatives.

About Great Sports Infra

Great Sports Infra (GSI) is South Asia’s leading provider of turnkey solutions for sports infrastructure. They are the pioneers in providing world-class sports infrastructure products which are certified by various sports bodies such as FIFA, IAAF, FIH, FIBA, ITF, IHF, BWF, ITTF, WVBF etc. The synthetic grass was pioneered by GSI in India and has come a long way since then. Their product portfolio spans across synthetic grass for landscaping and sports (FieldTurf), interlocking modular tiles (SnapSports), turf protection system (Terraplas), synthetic athletic tracks (Porplastic), modular gallery seating (Alcor), subsurface aeration, drainage technology for cricket outfields (SubAir) etc. These products have been designed and manufactured by the world-leaders of the respective sections of the sports manufacturing industry.

Their meticulously manufactured range of products is fully equipped to make international level play-fields for amateurs as well as professionals. Today there are over 5,500 installations in 230 cities and towns across 7 countries in South Asia. In 14 years of the company’s journey, they have installed over 1.2 Cr Sqft of sports surfaces and executed some of the prestigious projects

Some of the notable projects are FIFA Standard football fields at Salt Lake Stadium, Chowgule College, Paljor Stadium (Gangtok), and the same has been delivered in Colombo, Maldives, and Dhaka; Also, worth mentioning are the FIH Standard Hockey fields that were used at National Games and World Hockey League Finals. GSI has also revamped the outfield at M Chinnaswamy International Cricket stadium, Bengaluru, making it the first cricket stadium in the world to have installed SubAir System. Another exemplary project GSI has executed is the 14565-seater Modular Gallery Seating at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mizoram.