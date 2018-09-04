Need for improved security strengthens the Global Fingerprint Sensors Market

Fingerprint Sensors Market Overview:

A fingerprint scanner is a kind of technology which detects and authorizes the fingerprints of an individual in order to approve or reject access to devices such as computers and smart mobile phones. A fingerprint sensor works by recording authorized personnel’s fingerprints for a facility or a system that needs higher level security. It gives access only if the fingerprint is matched its database, if not, rejects the requests and can alert the management about the specific possible breach.

By the year 2024, Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is estimated to reach USD 13.80 Billion at a CAGR of 19.0%.

Browse More Details @ https://www.researchcosmos.com/reports/global-fingerprint-sensors-market-analysis-and-forecast-2016-2024-industry-growth-opportunities/5379282

Drivers and Restraints:

Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is estimated to grow in forecasted period owing to supporting factors such as growing need for high security facilities, and increasing demand for biometric security devices. Utilization of these sensors in computers, mobile phones and other consumer electronics, finance and banking segments, law enforcements and government agencies, for immigration and travel security purposes are supporting the market growth. In addition, importance of these devices in offices for attendance and usage in schools, colleges and other educational institutions are boosting the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, North America region accounted for the major chunk of the market due to supporting factors like technological advancements and adoption of fingerprint sensors in several application segments. In addition, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are also predicted to claim significant part of global market. Especially, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be growing at higher CAGR owing to presence of major economies in the region, increasing disposable and per capita incomes and growing adoption of these devices.

Get Sample of the report @ https://www.researchcosmos.com/request/global-fingerprint-sensors-market-analysis-and-forecast-2016/5379282

Key Players in Global Fingerprint Sensors Market:

The major industries in the global market include Gemalto (Netherlands), IDEX ASA (Norway), Anviz Global (US), NEXT Biometrics (Norway), Egis Technology (Taiwan), IDEMIA (France), Goodix (China), Fingerprint Cards (Sweden), Synaptics (US), and Apple (US).

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

Make an Inquiry before buying @ https://www.researchcosmos.com/inquire/global-fingerprint-sensors-market-analysis-and-forecast-2016/5379282