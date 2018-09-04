Global Electric Vehicles Components Market | Aarkstore

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “Global Electric Vehicles Components Market (Motors, Drives, Motor Control)”

The global electric vehicle (EV) traction motor market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing government initiatives on electric vehicle adoption, increasing focus on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and growing preference for electrification of the public fleet. Electric vehicles are equipped with an electric motor for propulsion of the vehicle. These vehicles can be classified into battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). BEV is a zero-emission vehicle that purely runs on a battery and electric traction motor without an internal combustion engine (ICE). The battery can be plugged in and recharged from an external energy source. PHEV is equipped with two propulsion modes, i.e., drive motor and internal combustion engine (ICE). When the battery is high, the vehicle runs on the drive motor and when the battery is low, the vehicle runs on ICE.

The global electric vehicle traction motor market is expected to reach revenue of $XX billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 20182024.

The market is segmented based on motor type, motor capacity, vehicle type, and application. In terms of motor type, the market is segmented into synchronous motor and induction motor. Based on the motor capacity, the market is segmented into <40 kW, 40 kW to <80 kW, and 80 kW. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The applications covered in the report are electric cars, electric buses, and electric scooters.

The Asia Pacific region is dominating in the global EV traction market followed by Europe. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 60% share and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure and increasing government initiatives, such as NEV policy in China. The report also covers country-wise analysis of the electric vehicle traction motor market across various regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, LG Electronics, MEIDENSHA CORPORATION, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd., and Shuanglin Group.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global electric vehicle traction motor market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand revenue opportunities across different segments to take better decisions.

