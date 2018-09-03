High-precision Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipe Manufacturing Technology Is Difficult

High-precision cold drawn seamless steel pipe is a kind of seamless steel pipe, that is, it is classified according to different production processes, and is different from hot rolled (expanded) seamless steel pipe. It is formed by multi-pass cold drawing in the process of expanding the diameter of the capillary tube or the raw material tube, and is usually carried out on a single-chain or double-chain cold drawing machine of 0.5 to 100T. Cold-rolled (dial) steel pipe in addition to general steel pipe, low and medium pressure boiler steel pipe, high boiler steel pipe, alloy steel pipe, stainless steel pipe, petroleum cracking pipe, mechanical processing pipe, thick-walled seamless steel pipe.

Cold drawn seamless steel pipe is a precision cold drawn cold drawn seamless steel pipe with high dimensional accuracy and good surface finish for mechanical structures and hydraulic equipment. The use of precision cold drawn seamless steel tubes to manufacture mechanical structures or hydraulic equipment can greatly reduce machining time, improve material utilization, and improve product quality.

Different processing methods and corresponding auxiliary processes are selected according to the processing properties of the metal, the pipe size, the quality requirements, and the investment and benefits. The basic processes of cold-rolled cold-drawn seamless steel pipe are as follows:

(1) Pipe material supply, the pipe material used is hot-rolled finished pipe or semi-finished pipe, extruded pipe and welded pipe;

(2) Pipe material preparation, including inspection and bundling , pickling, washing, rinsing, neutralization, drying, coating of lubricants, etc.;

(3) Cold working (cold rolling or cold drawing);

(4) Finished product finishing including heat treatment of finished products, straightening, sampling, cutting head and tail, Inspection (manual inspection and various flaw detection), hydraulic test, oiling, packaging, storage, etc.

Different product finishing content is different.For cold-drawn seamless steel tubes of smaller size and better quality, cold rolling, cold drawing or a combination of the two must be used. Cold rolling is usually carried out on a two-roll mill in which the steel pipe is rolled in an annular hole formed by a variable-section circular hole groove and a stationary tapered head. Cold drawing is usually carried out on a single-chain or double-chain cold drawing machine of 0.5 to 100T. High-quality carbon structural steel cold-drawn cold-drawn seamless steel pipe, mainly made of 10, 20, 45# steel, in addition to ensuring chemical composition and mechanical properties, water pressure test, crimping, flaring, flattening and other tests.