Trade Facilities Services Now Provide the Consistent Electrical Testing for Electrical Appliances

London, UK, 23 Aug 2018 – Trade Facilities Services is the foremost provider of all kinds of electrical safety certificates throughout London and Essex. They are offering reliable and consistent electrical testing service for your electrical compliance that is used on a regular basis.

Electrical testing ensures that several different aspects of the electrical system are working properly. The main security risks that can be avoided by proper electrical testing to protect the constructions and assets are fire and electric shocks. Trade Facilities Services is aware of the electrical safety, therefore, they give proper electrical testing in all private home settings or in commercial or industrial environments.

The primary aim of trade facilities services is to provide access to qualified and experienced electricians for all types of Electrical Safety Certificates and Testing. With the ability and experience of Trade Facilities Services, their team tries to find out a minimal defect in your electrical fitting and make it fix in a proper way. They works to reduce your risk and improve business compliance through effective identification of electrical gadgets.

On completion of the electrical inspection and testing of all electrical appliances, they will provide an Electrical Safety Certificate or Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR Report). This EICR report outlines whether the property has passed or failed in electrical testing. The electrical safety certificate provided by trade facilities services will also suggest if any upgrades are required in the electrical system.

So, do the test or inspect your electrical appliances properly and get the reliable electrical certificate for your property, visit the website of Trade Facilities Services or call at 02036371446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice.

Website: https://www.electricalsafetycertificate.co.uk/