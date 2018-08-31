Sinus Dilation Devices Market Demand, Sales and Consumption Status and Growth Opportunities

The sinus dilation devices market is projected to experience notable growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in sinusitis treatment, benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Based on product, the sinus dilation devices market has been categorized into balloon dilation, stents, and endoscopes, where the balloon dilation devices hold the largest share in the market, owing to the increasing use of this device for dilating the sinus ostia through a minimally invasive approach.

On the basis of procedure, the sinus dilation devices market is categorized into two types, stand alone and hybrid procedures. The hybrid procedure is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing benefits associated with the sinus surgeries. Sinus dilation devices are used in hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Of the two categories, hospitals and clinics has been accounting for greater use of these devices.

Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis, benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenario are the major driving factors of the sinus dilation devices market. Chronic sinusitis is a normal condition in which the cavities around the nasal area become inflamed and swollen for at least three months, despite of treatment attempts by the patients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of U.S. adults diagnosed with sinusitis was 26.9 million in 2017, constituting around 11% of the U.S. population. Due to the technological advancements, balloon sinuplasty has become a more attractive and a viable surgical option for the treatment of chronic sinusitis. It is safe, effective, and a minimally invasive method with reduced bleeding and recovery time. In addition to this, balloon sinuplasty may also be used with other medical therapies or sinus surgery techniques.

Increasing transformation of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies has emerged as an opportunity for the market players in the sinus dilation devices industry. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the prevalence of chronic sinusitis is more than diabetes, asthma, or coronary heart disease in the Indian population. In addition to this, the disease has high prevalence in urban areas due to high levels of pollution, unhealthy lifestyle, and congested living conditions of the urban population.

North America held the largest sinus dilation devices market share in 2017. The North American market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis. The presence of government reimbursement policies and advanced healthcare facilities are additional factors of market growth in this region.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2017, around 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. During the forecast period, the market is expected to register the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific. The expected growth can be attributed to the increasing private and public healthcare expenditure and rising chronic sinusitis in developing countries.