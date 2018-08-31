Shiro Aesthetic Clinic’s TCA Chemical Peel is a Total Skin Rejuvenation Solution

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic offers an effective skin resurfacing solution using TCA Chemical Peel. The treatment results include the removal of pigmentation and scars and the maintenance of the skin’s radiant and rejuvenated look.

[SINGAPORE, 31/08/2018]—The Shiro Aesthetic Clinic founded by Dr. Zhang Yijun offers a potent skin resurfacing solution using TCA Chemical Peel. Located in Mandarin Gallery, Orchard Road in Singapore, Shiro Aesthetic Clinic is as a premier clinic that provides aesthetic care tailored to the client’s needs.

Effects of TCA Chemical Peel

TCA stands for trichloroacetic acid. The treatment includes the application of the TCA chemical peel on the face to remove the outer layer and reveal a healthy new layer of skin. The TCA chemical peel can also be used on the neck and other areas of the body for a complete skin rejuvenation solution.

The chemical concentration of the peel is adjusted to suit the needs of the client and the effects of the treatment include:

• The treatment of acne

• Maintain skin’s radiant and rejuvenated look

• Remove pigmentation and scars

• Protection from sun damage

• Prevents discolouration

• Anti-ageing

Dr. Zhang Yijun

Dr. Zhang Yijun is the founder and medical doctor of Shiro Aesthetic Clinic. He specialises in acne, scarring and pigmentation that utilises Light and Laser technology, Dermal Fillers and Neuromodulator Toxin for wrinkles and facial augmentation. He strives to keep up with modern cosmetic procedure because of his dedication to providing treatments for his clients to achieve flawless skin. His holistic approach includes combining clinical face and body treatments and providing lifestyle advice for clients.

Dr. Yijun is a member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and his medical degree and family medicine qualification are from the National University of Singapore.

About Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic is located in Mandarin Gallery, Orchard Road in Singapore. The clinic offers a complete range of beauty treatment products and services to both men and women. The word ‘shiro’ means ‘white’ in Japanese and is the inspiration behind the clinic’s architectural design, which delivers the clinic’s message of providing bespoke aesthetic care to its clients.

For more information about Shiro Aesthetic Clinic and other beauty treatments, visit their website at https://www.shiroaestheticclinic.com.sg/.