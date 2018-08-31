Prevent Data Loss with Justice IT Consulting’s Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Protect the business by backing up and securing data. With Justice IT Consulting’s Data Backup and Disaster Recovery, businesses owners don’t need to worry about data loss.

[BURLESON, 08/31/2018] – According to data from the research firm, Clutch, 58 percent of small businesses are not prepared for data loss. Even worse, 60 percent of small and medium businesses (SMBs) that lose their data will shut down within six months.

When it comes to the company’s data, especially in SMBs, it’s important to have an IT disaster recovery plan. Twenty-nine percent of data loss happens by accident, so backing up data is necessary in case unforeseen events occur that cause data loss.

Justice IT Consulting, a Texas-based company that provides various IT services, offers technology that helps businesses prepare for data loss. The company works with businesses onsite or remotely, to bring backup and recovery, so that business operations can resume as soon as possible.

More than Data Backup and Recovery

With Justice IT Consulting’s data backup and disaster recovery protects businesses from possible financial loss and ensures the steady flow of everyday operations. Additionally, the company builds business continuity plans for the clients. Business continuity plans are procedures that allow companies to recover swiftly from a disaster, so they could restart their operations without too much disruption.

Justice IT Consulting uses a structured approach to guarantee a functioning tech system for businesses to depend on. With their expertise in data backup and recovery, they can anticipate and minimize risks in clients’ systems and make sure that these systems are functioning properly.

Regardless of a company’s size or the structure of their IT systems, it’s imperative for businesses to have a data backup and disaster recovery plan. With Justice It Consulting, businesses can make sure that all their backup needs are met, and their data are recoverable anytime.

About Justice IT Consulting

Founded 15 years ago, Justice IT Consulting is a Texas-based IT service provider. The company focuses on providing data backup, cyber security, IT consulting, and VoIP for small and medium businesses. Clients hire Justice IT Consulting to be their entire IT team, providing every technical service companies need.

For expert data backup and disaster recovery needs, call Justice IT Consulting now at 817-426-8383 or visit their website at https://justiceitc.com.