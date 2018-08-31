Global Gas Dryers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Analysis To 2023

Gas dryers have emerged as a major home appliance as they offer a faster drying cycle compared to outdoor drying on clotheslines. They can be used irrespective of the weather conditions and are increasingly being purchased along with washing machines. Increased awareness about the benefits of gas dryers is driving the global gas dryer market for the residential segment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gas Dryers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geography, North America was the market leader and is expected to hold more than 40% of the revenue market shares. Factors such as the advent of advanced Energy Star gas dryers will drive this market’s growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Gas Dryers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Electrolux

GE

LG Electronics

Samsung

Whirlpool

Alliance Laundry Systems

Crosslee

Rinnai

Sears Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed Gas Dryers

Portable Gas Dryers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Residential Use

