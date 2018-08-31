As Melting Flower Receives Award

One of the things that is synonymous with marriages in India are the flower decoration for wedding that are used. You want to make sure that you are using the Best flower decorators in Bangalore who can help you create a stunning and beautiful area for the bride and groom. Recently Melting Flowers earned an award from CEO Insights as one of the top 25 business and services companies for 2018 for all of their work done in this area.

August 31, 2019 – Bangalore

About Melting Flowers

The company is owned and operated by three brothers Syed Atif, Kashif & Tousif. This wedding decoration Bangalore business was started in 2010. They have the skill set and design eye that assisted them to start from small marriages before evolving and gradually start designing the larger ones. They can create a plethora of wedding backdrop decoration for everyone, including an array of choices to pick from, like designer, elegant, glamorous, trendy and many more. They ensure that all of their clients are satisfied with the work that they bring along with the blossoms that are used for the marriage ceremony.

Available Services

When you hire the best wedding decorators in Bangalore there are plenty of services that you can expect from them regarding your marriage ceremony. They can help you with the entire process of planning your garden wedding Bangalore, which includes the hunt for a perfect venue, the theme, and every other culture and celebrations related to it. Some of the other flower based services that they have include floral centerpieces, sculptures, curtains, drapes and trellis that can be used to enhance the beauty of your outdoor parties and receptions.

You can hire the top experts for your weddings in Bangalore, so make sure to give Melting Flowers a call. They will be able to assist you with everything that you need from start to finish regardless of whether or not it is for your wedding, a housewarming, an inauguration of a showroom, party decorations and more. They have already done more than 1500 weddings with more than 300 being done every year, so why not contact them now to get your upcoming event planned by the experts?

Contact Information: There are plenty of ways that you can get in contact with them, including visiting their office, which is located at No. 58, 5th Main, 11th Cross, Wilson Garden, Bangalore – 560027, Karnataka. You can also give them a call at one of the following numbers +91-7411111011, +91-9886579313, +91-9886313313. You can also fill out the contact form at their website, http://www.meltingflowers.com/contact.html to allow them to get in touch with you regarding your upcoming event.