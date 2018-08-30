The Times Power Women award 2018 celebrates the feminine power of India

Mumbai, August: The Times Power Women Awards West took place at The Sofitel Hotel, BKC, Mumbai which honored the priceless contribution of women to our Society. The event was powered by Vinay Aranha.

The evening began with a gracious classical fusion dance by Ashwini Shelar and Deepali Tikam which left the audience mesmerized. Mrs Amruta Fadnavis gave an empowering speech to the women. The award function felicitated many well know women personalities from different walks of life who have made an achievement in their respective fields be it Literature, Education, Music, Movies, Art, Fashion, Public Services, Medicine, Entrepreneurship and many more.

Speaking on the event Mr. Vinay Aranha said, “This award ceremony is very close to my heart as it was an absolute honor to felicitate such empowering women of our country. It feels good to see more and more women making such great achievements in their fields. This empowers the nation in a bigger way.”

Mrs. Manju Lodha was honored for her exemplary contribution in the field of education, books and literature. Shabana Azmi was felicitated for her contribution towards the society in the field of the films. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mandira Bedi were felicitated by Mr. Vinay Aranha. Dr. Manisha Karmarkar – Chief Operating Officer at Ruby Hall Wanowrie, Pune was honored for her contribution in the field of healthcare. The other leading women who were awarded were Delna Poonawalla, Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Smt. Idzes Kundan, Raell Padamsee, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Masaba Gupta, Nishrin Parikh, Mrs. Chandrakanta Pathak, Zeba Kohli, Sai Tamhankar , Mrinal Kulkarni, Sona Mohapatra, Schauna Chauhan, Indu Shahani , Scherezade Shroff and many more. Nupur Pant performed some fabulous songs which enthralled the audience and Eshna Kutty left the audience awestruck with her hula hoop performance.