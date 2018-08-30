Specialty Snacks Market 2018: Future Market Implementation & Market Outlook 2023

Market Definition:

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The Global Specialty Snacks Market is booming and is projected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Owing to various health benefits associated with specialty snacks consumption as offer it low-saturated-fat, low-sodium content, along with vitamins, driving the demand among consumers for the product over conventional snacks. Snacks accounted for a considerable share and holds the bright spot in the overall specialty food market. With growing trend for snacks along with changing consumer preferences & food choices leading to buying specialty food products over mainstream food staples. There has been surge in specialty foods sales as greater number of consumers turn to the category out of a desire for products that are better-for-you, natural, organic & clean-labelled, and have authentic and innovative flavors.

Market Scenario:

Also, with growing consumer needs and their awareness about the fundamental to attain well-being without compromising on the taste, the demand of specialty snacks has grown significantly in the recent years. The growth has also been driven by the increasing R&D and technological innovations, growing need for “on the go” foods which quickly suffice the need for the moment, nutritional as well as tasty foods, and wide availability.

Specialty snacks include premium snacks that are considered as a highly valued food item with high-quality ingredients. Specialty Snacks market holds huge opportunity with the growing preference for private-label brands, increasing demand of natural and high-quality ingredients and is found to be high especially amongst the youth population. With the new-found trend for healthy lifestyle and modern consumers seek to follow simple & healthy formulations, flavors and diet formats, which has significantly contributed to the growth of this market. Inclusion of distribution channel mainly the e-commerce has prompted the sales of specialty snacks in the recent years and making consumers aware about the product features, unique functional properties, price-range, and organic type.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Specialty snacks market are Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Diamond Foods, LLC (U.S.), Calbee, Inc. (Japan), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Blue Diamond Growers, Inc. (U.S.)

Latest Industry Updates:

August 2017, The Kraft Heinz Company and media icon Oprah Winfrey collaborated and announced the debut of O, That’s Good!, a line of four flavorful soups and four savory sides that bring a nutritious twist on comfort food classics to everyone’s table.

Segments:

The global specialty snacks market has been divided into product type, ingredients, packaging, distribution channel, sand region.

On The Basis Of Product Type: Chips & Crisp, Nuts & Seed Snack, Snack Bars, Bakery Snacks, Popped Snacks, and others

On The Basis Of Ingredients: Grains, Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Edible Nuts & Seeds, and others

On The Basis Of Packaging: Pouches, Boxes, Cans, Cartons, and others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store Based, and Non Store Based

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global Specialty Snacks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Specialty Snacks market is highly dominated by Europe followed by North America. Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022, because there is increasing awareness of the healthy food habits along with innovative product offerings under private-label brands. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle, changing demographic trends, and improved disposable income in that region. The consumption of Specialty Snacks in developing counties like Mexico, India, Brazil and China is expected to grow in upcoming years.

