Santamedical launches market report of Pulse oximeter of 2017-2018

Santamedical has recently launched a market report of pulse oximeters of 2016. These pulse oximeters such as the handheld, stand-alone bedside, and even the fingertip monitors are now highly trending. The main concept is using the disposable yet reusable sensors along with the OEM device boards. The pulse oximeters are on the boom because of the high number and volume of these disposable sensors. The marketing manager of the Santamedical said, “The launch of the Santamedical market report gives us some valuable insights of the pulse oximeter sale. The product had a very high demand in the last year. So we will ensure it continues like that in 2018-2019 as well.”

The disposable sensors of the pulse oximeter are the main reason of high demand of the product. They are extensively used in the critical and surgical care settings, though there is an exception to the fingertip segment. The sales are expected to increase; the prime reason would be an increase in the incidences of the diseases in population and therefore the visitors in the hospitals and the rate of the admissions. These pulse oximeters are helpful in detecting the vitals of the patients and helping the medical professionals take quick decisions based on the readings.

Here are some unique features of the pulse oximeters –

1. The pulse oximeter uses the latest technology to accurately measure the pulse rates and the blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin.

2. The readings obtained from the oximeter are reliable.

3. The readings of the pulse oximeter are achieved in seconds and displayed on a large OLED display for a convenience in usage.

4. The display of the oximeter is rotating and allows the user to view the results of pulse rates, pulse wave, bar graph, battery level, and blood oxygen saturation.

5. The small size makes it easy for portability options. The oximeter perfectly works for more than 30 hours to ensure continuous working.

6. When the battery of the pulse oximeter is low, it indicates through an indicator. There is an automatic power off option.

https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-SM-165-Fingertip-Saturation/dp/B00R59OTOC

https://www.amazon.com/Deluxe-SM-110-Display-Finger-Oximeter/dp/B003TJH3LI