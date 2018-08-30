Global Performance Analytics Market to reach a market size of $2.8bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Performance Analytics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Performance Analytics Market is expected to attain a market size of $2.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.
The Software market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The Sales & Marketing market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 17.6 % during the forecast period. The Supply Chain Management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Employee Performance & Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22% during (2016 – 2022).
The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Organization Size in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 18.1 % during the forecast period.
The Cloud market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Deployment Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period.
The BFSI market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 17.1 % during the forecast period. The Construction market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Performance Analytics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 18.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Performance Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Callidus Cloud Company,Service Now, Inc. and Adaptive Insights.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-performance-analytics-market/
Global Performance Analytics Segmentation
By Component Type
Solution
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
By Application
Sales & Marketing
Financial Performance
Supply Chain Management
Operations & IT
Employee Performance & Others
By Analytics Type
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Descriptive Analytics
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America Performance Analytics Market
U.S. Performance Analytics Market
Canada Performance Analytics Market
Mexico Performance Analytics Market
Rest of North America Performance Analytics Market
Europe Performance Analytics Market
Germany Performance Analytics Market
U.K. Performance Analytics Market
France Performance Analytics Market
Russia Performance Analytics Market
Spain Performance Analytics Market
Italy Performance Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Performance Analytics Market
Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market
China Performance Analytics Market
Japan Performance Analytics Market
India Performance Analytics Market
South Korea Performance Analytics Market
Singapore Performance Analytics Market
Malaysia Performance Analytics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market
LAMEA Performance Analytics Market
Brazil Performance Analytics Market
Argentina Performance Analytics Market
UAE Performance Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Performance Analytics Market
South Africa Performance Analytics Market
Nigeria Performance Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Performance Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Siemens AG
Callidus Cloud Company
Service Now, Inc.
Adaptive Insights
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Performance Analytics Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports-
Europe Performance Analytics Market (2016-2022)
Asia-Pacific Performance Analytics Market (2016-2022)
North America Performance Analytics Market (2016-2022)
Lamea Performance Analytics Market (2016-2022)