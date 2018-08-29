Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch: Nixon strikes a difference!

The Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch is a sleek wrist wear that proves sporty doesn’t always have to chunky. Designed with the active person in mind, the Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch strategically blends an awesome construction to a disciplined but forceful designing. The outcome is a display of a superior style.

With the Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch, you buy a classic men’s piece from a brand that’s chiefly famous for making day-to-day, meant-for rough-use timepieces. That kind of something most definitely shall lack the luxury-timepiece touches but here Nixon discovers a way for reconciliation. A chunky, military-inspired, retro design gets a luxury-polish and high-end finishing on durable, thick-gauge metal, caving in from top.

AT the base of the slope is an analogue display covered with hardened, mineral crystal – glass, in other words. It has a numerically quartered dial, which is also stainless steel like the housing and the band. The Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch looks quite ‘vintage’ and will inspire quite a few men to look better with any of their street-wears.

The Nixon Watches for Men have a commanding, rugged and functional presence. It is 48 mm across the case, which is crafted with unique lines and bevels, often in sweet curves and steeper angles. It is not hard to see that the Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch represents similar other essential aspects of a built-to-use timepiece. That includes a large display with an excellent visibility (bright lume for the night), custom molded hands (got the same lume filled in) and an overall burly construction. Its raised bezel protects the recessed crystal, albeit the latter can stand many a great blow all by itself.

The durability enhances the comfort factor further. The 24 mm, custom solid stainless steel 3-link band (faceted; with a double-locking clasp and a micro-adjust feature) is very affirming!

Inside the Nixon Corporal SS All Gold A346-502-00 Mens Watch is a Miyota (by Citizen) 3-hand quartz movement with excellent accuracy and reliability backgrounds. It drives the hands around the military-inspired dial with bold, printed indices, seconds track and numbers.

The casing can ward off water pretty close to 100 meters or 330 feet though threshold should be fixed at 300 feet. The triple-gasket lockdown mechanism under the crown (an enamel-fill upon its head) resists water quite well. So does the stainless steel, screw-down case-back upon a rubber O-ring.

Bottom line: The Nixon Corporal Quartz Mens Watch shall give rise to mixed feelings; its largeness looks somewhat misplaced on relatively small wrists (under 6 inches). Its strong looks are further magnified due to the use of the best of materials that have been used in one of the best possible ways!