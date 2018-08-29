MultiFit’s Sally Jones successfully completes world’s toughest race – Ironman in Sweden

18th August 2018 marked a very important day for MultiFit, India’s largest functional fitness studio Brand. It is with great pride that MultiFit announces that Sally Jones, Co-Founder, COO and Head Coach, MultiFit, as well as, Chetanya Velhal, Ironman Coach, MultiFit, completed the world’s toughest race – the Ironman Challenge in Kalmar Sweden on this day. Typically comprising of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order and without a break, the Ironman Challenge has an average limited time of 17 hours to complete the race. Clocking 14 hrs 21 minutes and 29 seconds, Sally Jones completed the challenge in a commendable time.

Having completed the championship, IronMan Sally Jones, Co- Founder, MultiFit said, “Ironman is a longstanding dream come through. Being a sports enthusiast and an athlete right from my schooling days I have a natural affinity for any form of fitness and sport but taking the Ironman Challenge was another level. In fact just a couple of years ago when someone suggested that I take the challenge I literally laughed at them and asked them if they were crazy. But then over the last couple of years I have been actively involved in promoting the culture of fitness, something I feel really passionately about and I thought that to be more effective and inspirational at that I would need to lead by example. What better way than to take the Ironman Challenge.”

“Once I made up my mind my husband and business partner, Samir Kapoor, left no stone unturned to make this happen. I am very lucky and humbled by the immense support from not just my friends and family back in the UK but also from the entire MultiFit family and all my friends in Pune, where I currently stay and train,” added Sally Jones.

A BTec degree in Sports and Exercise, Sally started her sporting journey by playing for Greater Manchester Netball Team starting at the age of 15. She is a certified L3 Personal Trainer and has dedicated the last few years of her life to helping create, through MultiFit, an ecosystem of fitness awareness and build the culture of Functional Fitness, which she believes is the healthiest way to workout.