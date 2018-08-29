Future Electronics Has Advanced NFC Sensor Evaluation Board from STMicroelectronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) August 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers STMicroelectronics’ advanced NFC sensor node evaluation board.

This smart and flexible NFC Tracker evaluation board with sensors includes a comprehensive software library and a sample application to monitor and log sensor data over NFC from an Android or iOS device. The ultra-low power sensor node evaluation board mounts an ST25DV NFC Tag, an STM32L0 ARM Cortex M0+, environment sensors (temperature, humidity and pressure) and motion sensor (accelerometer). The board features NFC harvesting to supply power and a battery cradle for a CR2032 battery.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of STMicroelectronics products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

