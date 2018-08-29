Foliar Fertilizer | Worldwide Top Key Vendors- Agrium Inc., Eurochem, Israel Chemical Limited, Yara International ASA, Sinochem Group.

Axiom MRC estimated and projected the volume of consumption of various Foliar Fertilizers in terms of Kilo tons (KT) and revenue generated in terms of USD million across the countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Foliar mode is method of application of fertilizers on plants. In foliar mode, fertilizers are applied on the leaves of crops or plants. This method helps plants to absorb the nutrients through their leaves stomata and epidermis. The foliar fertilizers are water soluble fertilizer or liquid form fertilizers. Spraying of fertilizers on leaves is most effective method to improve agricultural yield and crop conditions. The various scientific tests have shown that application of fertilizers through leaves has increased the yields up to 25%.

Key driving factors of the market:

Globally the market is driven by factors such as, growing demand of agricultural yield, Lack of soil micronutrients, efficiency of fertilizer absorption etc. However the market growth is hindered by the factors such as, high cost of the fertilizers etc.

Foliar fertilizers market can be segmented:

By type of fertilizers market can be segmented such as, nitrogen fertilizers, phosphate fertilizers, potassic fertilizers, macronutrients and micronutrients. Further the market is segmented by Type of Application such as, field crops, horticulture crops, turf and ornamentals and rest of crops.

Europe is the largest market of the foliar fertilizers followed by North America. Asia Pacific is the emerging and fastest growing market of foliar fertilizers globally.

Key companies of foliar fertilizers market:

Agrium Inc. (Canada), Eurochem (Switzerland), Israel Chemical Limited (Israel), Yara International ASA (Norway), Sinochem Group (China), Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Kuibyshevazot O JSC (Russia), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras (Brazil), Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc (Canada), among others.

