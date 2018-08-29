Euro Steel: Meeting All Your Stainless Steel and Aluminium Requirements

Euro Steel, a part of the AFMETCO group, has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the largest suppliers of stainless steel and aluminium products in South Africa. The company also works actively in Zambia, Namibia and Mozambique. By supplying high-quality stainless steel and aluminium products, Euro Steel supports vital industries like sugar, rail, power, petrochemicals, mining, etc.

Stainless Steel Products Available at Euro Steel

Euro Steel is a member of SASSDA South African Stainless Steel Development Association and always keeps the grades in mind.

Sheet: Grades- 3CR12, 430, 304L, 316L, 310, 310S, 409. 441, 444. Ability to be tolerant to ASTM A480M, mechanical to ASTM A240, chemical to ASTM A240, and ASME.

Grades- 3CR12, 430, 304L, 316L, 310, 310S, 409. 441, 444. Ability to be tolerant to ASTM A480M, mechanical to ASTM A240, chemical to ASTM A240, and ASME. Plate: Mostly available in a No. 1 finish, hot rolled finish. The plates are also cold rolled and given a 2D finish. Tolerance ability is the same as stainless steel sheets.

Mostly available in a No. 1 finish, hot rolled finish. The plates are also cold rolled and given a 2D finish. Tolerance ability is the same as stainless steel sheets. Coil: Euro Steel offers an extensive range of cold rolled coils from 0.5 to 3mm thickness. Grades- 430, 304, 316.

Euro Steel offers an extensive range of cold rolled coils from 0.5 to 3mm thickness. Grades- 430, 304, 316. Tread Plate: Available in all grades and 3CR12. Pattern types- “Boomerang” FLOOREX®, “Diamond” and “Butterfly/ H” patterns.

Available in all grades and 3CR12. Pattern types- “Boomerang” FLOOREX®, “Diamond” and “Butterfly/ H” patterns. Decorative Finishes: Textured and brushed decorative finishes are available.

Textured and brushed decorative finishes are available. Pipes: Manufactured in accordance with ASME/ASTM SA/A312. Available in Austenitic, Duplex and Ferritic steels.

Manufactured in accordance with ASME/ASTM SA/A312. Available in Austenitic, Duplex and Ferritic steels. BSP Fittings: Manufactured in accordance to ASME/ASTM SA/A 182.

Manufactured in accordance to ASME/ASTM SA/A 182. Valves: One-piece ball valves and three piece ball valves are available. Grade- 316.

Aluminium Products Available at Euro Steel

Sheet: Common alloys- 1050, 9017, 5251. Standard mill finishes and No.4 Satin Finish are available.

Common alloys- 1050, 9017, 5251. Standard mill finishes and No.4 Satin Finish are available. Plate: Common alloys- 1050, 5083, 6082. Plate thickness ranges from 3 to 100mm.

Common alloys- 1050, 5083, 6082. Plate thickness ranges from 3 to 100mm. Coil: Common alloys- 1050, 9017, 5251. Standard mill finishes or No.4 Satin Finish is applied.

Common alloys- 1050, 9017, 5251. Standard mill finishes or No.4 Satin Finish is applied. Tooling Plate: Common alloys- 5083, 6082, 7075. Thickness range is from 10 to >100mm.

Common alloys- 5083, 6082, 7075. Thickness range is from 10 to >100mm. Tread Plate: Alloy-1050, 4017. Available patterns are Tread Bright Plates and 5 Bar patterns.

Alloy-1050, 4017. Available patterns are Tread Bright Plates and 5 Bar patterns. Decorative Finishes: Textured and brushed decorative finishes are available in various sizes.

Textured and brushed decorative finishes are available in various sizes. Extruded Tubing: Common alloys- 6063 T6. Aluminium hollow sections available in a wide range of shapes and sizes.

Common alloys- 6063 T6. Aluminium hollow sections available in a wide range of shapes and sizes. Extruded Sections: Square bars, round bars, flat bars and angles are available.

For more information about the stainless steel and aluminium products supplied by Euro Steel, please visit the website https://www.eurosteel.co.za/.

Contact:

10 Commercial Rd, Wadeville, Germiston

1401, Gauteng, South Africa

Tel: + 27 (0) 86 123 3876