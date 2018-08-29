Bleaching Chemicals Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2020

Bleaching Chemicals refer to those chemicals that are primarily used in chemical action associated with removing color from the base material on which they are applied or used. They are primarily the oxidizing agents used to remove the colored properties of the substrate and make them bright and colorless. Bleaching chemicals find application largely in paper and pulp industry, textile industry, household cleaning, water treatment and to certain extent even in cosmetics. The wide array of applications makes bleaching chemicals extremely important for several end-user industries. The current market for bleaching chemicals is dominated by developed regions such as North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in next few years owing to surge in industrial growth.

Bleaching chemicals can be majorly classified in three groups such as chlorine-based, peroxide-based and miscellaneous bleaching chemicals. Chlorine-based bleaches are found in many household cleaners. They are generally used as disinfectants in water treatment, especially to make drinking water potable and in large public swimming pools. Thus, growth in water treatment industries is expected to propel the growth in bleaching chemicals. Peroxides are compounds that contain an oxygen-oxygen single bond, which is fairly weak bond so reactions of peroxides involve oxygen bond breakage to give reactive oxygen molecules. Bleaching chemicals based on peroxide group usually contain hydrogen peroxide in combination with another material such as sodium carbonate. Hydrogen peroxide is produced in very large amounts by several different processes. It is mainly used as bleaching chemical for cosmetic purposes such as hair coloring, etc. Bleaching chemicals are majorly used in paper and pulp industry for bleaching purposes. The bleaching action for paper and wood pulp makes the wood pulp free of any impurities, making it suitable for paper manufacturing. Thus, the paper treatment industry is one of the major end-user industries for bleaching chemicals. Moreover, the bleaching chemicals are used in textile industry for textile treatment. The growth in textile industry is anticipated to drive the need for bleaching chemicals.

The existing market for bleaching chemicals is highly dominated by geographies such as North America and Europe. The market dominance of North America is attributed to demand from various end-user applications. However, the strict environmental regulations led by European region will affect the demand for bleaching chemicals to certain extent. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for bleaching chemicals considering the extensive growth in demand from paper and textile industries. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh are anticipated to be the upcoming markets for bleaching chemicals in the next six years considering their tremendous growth potential in end-user industries. Moreover, the continuous economic advancement of these countries, coupled with surge in the growth rate of textile industry in these countries is further resulting in an increase in the number of potential customers across these developing countries. Furthermore, the bleaching chemicals also find applications as cleansing agents used in household cleaning. The growing demand for household cleaning products across the globe can act as a major driver for bleaching chemicals market. Thus, in nutshell the industrial growth in Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the need of bleaching chemicals in next six years.

Some of the key players operating in the bleaching chemicals market are companies such as Akzo Nobel Eka, Kemira Oyj, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hercules and Hercules Corporation among others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

