BadgeMags: Leading Makers and Suppliers of Badge Magnets

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, BadgeMags caters to the requirements of badge and magnet communities. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has been serving not only the South African, but also the International magnet and badge communities providing them quality products at competitive prices. They are manufacturers of various badge components and also have a great network of suppliers and partners around the globe that enables them to source any product.

Products BadgeMags Supply:

BadgeMags are leading manufacturers and suppliers of badges and badge components. They specialise in the following products:

1. Badge Magnets – BadgeMags manufacture magnets for badges in different formats including:

DM Metal: These individual magnets are encased in a metal moulding placed in a zinc plated disc.

These individual magnets are encased in a metal moulding placed in a zinc plated disc. DM Plastic: These magnets are encased in a plastic pressing which is also placed in a zinc plated disc.

These magnets are encased in a plastic pressing which is also placed in a zinc plated disc. SM: The small, dual powered magnets have two magnets encased in plastic moulding to support smaller badges.

The small, dual powered magnets have two magnets encased in plastic moulding to support smaller badges. LM: These are similar to the SM magnets, but are bigger in size to cater to larger badges like nametags.

These are similar to the SM magnets, but are bigger in size to cater to larger badges like nametags. MM: The MM Magnets are an all metal variety with two magnets bonded to a metal plate. With high magnetic properties, the metal magnets are perfect for thick coats.

2. Badge Pins: They are a leading supplier of badge pins of different colours, shapes, sizes and finishings. They supply nickel plated steel bar pins with different bases, in different colours or plastic and crimp pins.

3. Reusable Badges: Reusable name badges or multipurpose badges are one of the specialities of BadgeMags. Available in a wide range of sizes, the badges can be either plain or customised with the company logo. The badges have a blank window where the name of the badge-wearer can be slid in. The badges are available with either a magnetic fitting or a pin. There are also variations in the colour of the badge including silver, black and gold.

4. Magnets: They also supply Anisotropic Ferrite and Neodymium Rare Earth Magnets for auxiliary applications of the user.

5. Metal Plates: They are also specialists in metal plates including zinc discs and plates and adhesive plates.

6. Magnetic Sheeting: The versatile BadgeMags cater to all badge requirements. They even supply magnetic sheeting like adhesive sheets, white sheets and plain sheets.

7. Button Badges: BadgeMags also supplies button badges in different sizes, colours, designs and with flexible closure options like magnetic and pins.

For more information about the products offered by BadgeMags, visit https://badgemags.com/

About BadgeMags:

BadgeMags was established in 2002 and has been serving the South African and Global badge and magnet communities ever since. With the ability to source any badge or magnet related product, they are renowned for their quality products and competitive prices.

Contact:

1 Ringer Park, Printers Way , Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 552 7643