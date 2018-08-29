A Guide to Dealing with Breast Cancer

It is safe to say that a common fear among women all over the world is being diagnosed with breast cancer. The second most common form of cancer, it affects women of various ages and is known to run in families. There are several different types of breast cancer a woman can suffer from, with the most common being ductal carcinoma. This is detected within the duct cells in a woman’s breasts.

At-Risk Women

The women who stand the highest chance of contracting breast cancer are those that have the BRCA1 mutation. This also increases the likelihood that a woman may suffer from other forms of cancer as well. BRCA testing can be performed on women who may carry the harmful gene.

Recognizing the Signs

Being able to recognize the early signs of breast cancer can be a lifesaver. The first and most obvious sign is a lump in the breast, though other changes can also indicate the presence of cancer. An alteration of the shape or size of one breast or the other is also a red flag that something is wrong.

Any fluid that comes out of a woman’s nipple, with the exception of breast milk, is also a sign to be on the lookout for. The skin surrounding the nipple can also show signs of cancer in the form of swollen, red or scaly skin.

Diagnosing the Problem

Anyone who suspects she may have breast cancer can undergo the necessary testing to find out for sure. The first step is usually a physical exam, which includes getting a patient’s medical history. If there is cause to do so, the next step is to perform a clinical breast exam. Any unusual findings during that exam will lead to the patient undergoing a mammogram to determine if cancer is present in the breast(s.)

Further diagnostics performed include an ultrasound and MRI. Blood chemistry studies and biopsies are performed as well. Four different types of biopsies can potentially be used to treat breast cancer. They are excisional, incisional, core and fine-needle aspiration. During an excisional biopsy, the lump of tissue in the breast is removed. In an incisional biopsy, only a portion of the tissue or lump is removed. When a core biopsy is performed a wide needle is used to remove tissue from the breast. In fine-needle aspiration therapy, the needle is much thinner and is used to remove fluid or tissue.

Recovering From Breast Cancer

There are many factors that help determine if a woman will recover from breast cancer. These include the stage it is in when it is detected, as well as what type it is and the chances of an already removed tumor returning. Family history can also play a part in the recovery process.

Conclusion

The presence of the BRCA breast cancer gene does not have to be a death sentence. Advances in medical technology mean that fighting the disease is easier than it ever has been before.

