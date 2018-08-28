United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Outlook 2025: Market Trends, Growth and Competitive Landscape

United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. An ester of isopropyl alcohol and lauric acid is referred to Isopropyl Laurate (IPL). The other names of Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) include Dodecanoic acid methylethyl ester; Isopropyl dodecanoate, etc. It is widely used in cosmetic products, paints, inks, etc. It can function as a binder, emollient, as a fragrance ingredient, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) industry include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovations. In addition, some of the key factors that drive the market growth include changing standard of living, rise in disposable income coupled with growing use of cosmetic products. Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-isopropyl-laurate-ipl-market

Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) industry is segmented by product type as Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade and others. United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) market is classified on applications as Cosmetic, Lubricant Additives and others. The industry is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) industry is classified on the basis of geography as The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, and The Midwest.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) market include Acme Hardesty, Croda International Plc, Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH, EcogreenOleochemicals, Emery Oleochemicals, FPG OleochemicalsSdn. Bhd., IOI Group, KLK OLEO, Kao Chemicals Europe, Khurana Oleo Chemicals, Lipo Chemicals, Mosselman, Material Oleochemicals, Oleon, PT SUMI ASIH OLEOCHEMICAL INDUSTRY, Pacific Oleochemicals SdnBhd, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, VVF LLC, Wilmar International, and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-isopropyl-laurate-ipl-market/request-sample

Market Segment:

United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Croda International Plc

Emery oleo chemicals

Wilmar International

KLK OLEO

IOI Group

Ecogreen Oleo chemicals

VVF LLC

Pacific Oleo chemicals Sdn Bhd

Acme Hardesty

Oleon

Ecogreen Oleo chemicals GmbH

PT SUMI ASIH OLEOCHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Kao Chemicals Europe

Timur Oleo chemicals Malaysia

Lipo Chemicals

Khurana Oleo Chemicals

Mosselman

FPG Oleo chemicals Sdn. Bhd.

Material Oleo chemicals

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cosmetic

Lubricant Additives

Others

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals

Table of Contents

1 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Overview

2 United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

3 United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2013-2018)

5 United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Sales (Volume) by Application (2013-2018)

6 United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

7 Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11 United States Isopropyl Laurate (IPL) Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2018-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion