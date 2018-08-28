QA Mentor Announced to Offer QA Testing Services in Social Media Web 2.0 Arena

QA Mentor is popular as one of the best QA companies in the world. The company has made an announcement that it will offer a complete software testing and quality assurance services in social media web 2.0 arena. The company will define a custom plan for its clients based on different criteria. Also, the inclusion of various functional and nonfunctional tests will vary based on the application under test.

On this occasion Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of this best software testing company announced that “Social media web 2.0 is a wide industry and the customers have many choices. Thus, the developed and launched solution or application must be engaging in both, short term and long term. Our team of software testing and QA experts hasexperience in testing different types of social media web 2.0 applications. We thrive to help our clients with our expertise and experience in a way that they can build and launch a social media web 2.0 solution that not only start getting a user base quicker, but also retain it for long.”

According to the shared details, the QA experts of this company have experience in testing below mentioned types of social media web 2.0 applications:

• Social media games

• Interactive applications

• Online forums

• CMS (Content Management System)

• Blogging platform

• Analytics software

• Advertising applications and portals

As part of its best software testing services for social media web 2.0 arena, the company offers a wide range of tests and quality assurance activities. Below is the list of validations and tests performed by this best QA company to assess the quality of the social media web 2.0 application under test:

• SEO validation

• Integration testing

• Incremental integration testing

• Functional testing

• Acceptance testing

• Usability testing

Based on the nature of the application, the test types can vary and can include the following types of tests as well:

• Performance testing

• Security testing

• Localization testing

• Globalization testing

• Configuration testing

• Compatibility testing

According to the shared details, the software testing experts of this top QA company will perform thorough testing to aimthe achievement of below mentioned benefits for their clients:

• Bug free application

• Cost reduction

• Short development life cycle

• Increased user acceptance

• Best user experience

• Long lasting user base

• Increased revenues

“With increasing usage of social media web 2.0 application and increasing competition, the best software testing services are vital before the launch. We have empowered many clients and we are looking forward to benefit many more clients with our extensive knowledge in this industry.”, shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of the QA Mentor.

About QA Mentor, Inc

