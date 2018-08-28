Manchester University Press Selects Scope’s ConSCIse™ for Book and Chapter Abstracts

Chennai, India, August 27, 2018: Scope e-Knowledge Center (Scope), an SPi Global Company, is pleased to announce that they have been selected by the Manchester University Press (MUP) to create book and chapter abstracts for their online publications, which include collections such as Manchester Medieval Sources, Manchester Gothic and Manchester Studies in Imperialism.

MUP is the third largest university press in England. The press has a distinctive brand and it is known globally for its exceptional research in Humanities and Social Sciences. MUP publishes over 200 new titles and new editions per year as well as 7 journals.

Scope, a leading provider of knowledge services, has created abstracts and keywords for the legacy content available in leading university presses. It is for the first time that MUP has awarded Scope a project of this type.

MUP is launching their new publishing platforms, ManchesterHive and ManchesterOpenHive, later this year and felt that it was essential for discoverability to enhance the metadata with keywords and abstracts at the chapter level. Learning that Scope has demonstrable capabilities in enhancing content findability and discoverability, MUP sought Scope’s expertise in developing abstracts for books and chapters.

Scope employed its unique technology enabled human curated project delivery model. In-house Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in Humanities and Social Sciences were immediately tasked with identifying the concepts discussed in the various chapters in the e-books. Following which, an instance was created in Scope’s proprietary abstracting and keyword indexing solution, ConSCIseTM, to pick the relevant concepts in the source automatically based on location heuristics, frequency of occurrences, and terms created in Scope’s controlled vocabulary repository.

Leveraging their domain knowledge and the learning from similar projects completed by Scope, the SME’s curated the key concepts extracted by ConSCIse to make them relevant to the domain and make the chapters more discoverable. They ensured that each chapter abstract was concise, between 3-6 sentences, and did not exceed 150 words.

A similar methodology, but with a difference, was used to build the book abstracts. Along with the SMEs, Scope used in-house senior editors to ensure that the book abstracts were concise, between 5-10 sentences, and did not exceed 250 words. Significantly, they ensured that the abstracts remained faithful to the author’s view on the concepts discussed in each chapter of the book.

John Normansell said, “It is important that we ensure the discoverability of the content on our new publishing platforms. That’s why we have been exploring ways to add further metadata to our rich backlist. Working with Scope to enrich our online titles with chapter-level keywords and abstracts is a critical part of this strategy”.

“This project is a copy book demonstration of Scope’s unique approach to project delivery and the value it delivers to our clients”, said Tram Venkatraman, President of Scope. “Our judicious application of technology and the domain knowledge of our SMEs has helped our client’s to improve content discoverability and enabled their users to make informed decisions on whether to buy a book or a chapter”. “Significantly, he added, the success of this project has opened the eyes of the publishing industry to the ROI (Return on Investment) of investing in creating objective book abstracts.”

About Manchester University Press

MUP is a leader in employing best practices in 21st century publishing. We relish opportunities to innovate and explore new ways of supporting scholarly communications, and we try to stay responsive to the changing needs of the academic community and our broader readership. For example, it offers more open access books content than any other UK university press. MUP works closely with its parent institution, the University of Manchester, and are about to launch their first student journal. MUP also offer expert services to others, such as the newly established Lund University Press where MUP will provide high-quality production, marketing and distribution services.

Manchester University Press is launching their new publishing platforms, ManchesterHive and ManchesterOpenHive later in 2018.

For further information go to http://www.manchesteruniversitypress.co.uk/

About Scope e-Knowledge Center

Scope e-Knowledge Center, an SPi Global Company is an award-winning provider of outsourced, cost effective Content Enhancement Services, Data Management Services, Business Research Services and Patent Analytics for information providers around the world. With more than 1,000 advanced degree subject matter experts in science, technology, medicine, business, legal, social sciences and humanities disciplines, Scope combines advanced domain expertise with proprietary in-house platforms and technology solutions to deliver accurate, high quality deliverables in a scalable, customizable model in accordance with client specifications. Scope also publishes the daily online newsletter Knowledgespeak, a comprehensive news service focusing on the STM information industry.

