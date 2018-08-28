Anchor Water Damage and Restoration Guarantees Cost Transparency

Utah clients can restore their property to its original state with Anchor Water Damage and Restoration. The company ensures transparency in all its transactions and helps clients with insurance claims.

[SOUTH JORDAN, 8/28/2018] — Anchor Water Damage and Restoration provides transparent remediation services to homeowners and business owners in Salt Lake County Utah. The company not only performs high-quality restoration but also ensures clients are involved in the entire process. Moreover, it works with the clients to reduce their insurance costs and have their claims covered.

Exceptional Emergency Services without Hidden Charges

Customers can call Anchor Water Damage and Restoration for emergency water damage repair at any time or day. A Certified Restoration Technician usually arrives within an hour of the call and will conduct a free damage assessment and price quotation.

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration assures clients that they will only pay for the price its technicians quoted during the assessment. The company also guarantees its technicians only treat or repair the affected parts of the property; they won’t perform unnecessary services to raise the bill.

If the restoration will require more work and generate additional expenses to the original quote, the company makes certain that clients are informed beforehand and give their permission to continue.

Assistance in Filing Insurance Claims

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration assists customers with their insurance claims. The company has extensive experience in working with every insurance company and can help ensure that its customers receive fair treatment and coverage.

Furthermore, the company helps customers save on insurance costs. Customers are duly notified when the services they received are less than their deductible. This, in turn, allows customers to avoid filing for a needless or unworthy claim and increasing their insurance costs.

About Anchor Water Damage and Restoration

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration is a Better Business Bureau-accredited provider of water damage restoration services, with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. The South Jordan, Utah-based company specializes in water damage repair, flood damage restoration, and mold remediation.

Its technicians are certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration and available 24/7 for emergency repair and restoration services.

For more information, visit https://www.anchorrestoration.com/.