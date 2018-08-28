2018 Worldwide Micro Irrigation Market size – By Type, Components, Crop Type outlook 2023

Axiom MRC estimated the global market size of the micro irrigation market at USD 2.97 billion in 2016 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2018 to 2023. North America dominated the market with the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. U.S. has the largest market share and Mexico is fastest growing in the country-level market in North America region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the micro irrigation systems market.

The Global Micro Irrigation market is segmented on the basis of type, components, crop type, end users, and by region/country. The types, of micro irrigations covered in the report are drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation. The micro irrigation market can be segmented by components as drip emitters, irrigation valves, polyethylene tubing, filters, micro spry/sprinklers. By crop type, the market is segmented as orchard crops & vineyards, field Crops and plantation crops and other crops. The major end users of micro irrigation system are industrial users, farmers and others. The report includes market size estimation for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key companies that lead the micro irrigation market are Driptech Incorporated, EPC Industries Limited, Hunter Industries Incorporated, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited , Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation, T-L Irrigation Company, The Toro Company and Valmont Industries Inc.

