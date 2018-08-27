The Hip Replacement Implant Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

A detailed market research study about, “Hip Replacement Implant Market -2023” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report analyzes the potential of Ophthalmic Devices Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Insights

The leading competitors in the global hip replacement implant market are Exactech Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, OMNIlife Science Inc., DJO Global Inc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, ConforMIS, Peter Brehm, Evolutis, Integra LifeSciences, N.V., Tecomet, Corin, and Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics.

Present Market Trend Outlook-

The global Hip Replacement Implant Market has gained immense popularity in the recent years and is expected to reach major heights in terms of market size in 2023, while registering a significant compound annual growth rate. Hip replacement is a surgical method in which the hip joint is retrieved with prosthetic implant. The hip replacement implant is one of the compelling parts in the orthopedic devices industry. The global market of hip replacement is driven by the increasing surgeries of the old age population. The major reason for the rise in hip transplant surgeries is because of availability of the advanced and much developed techniques such as 3D printing which are used for accurate result in invasive surgeries. Increase in awareness among the patients and rising government efforts to escort new techniques is one of the key factors for the growth in the market. Although availability of new technology and awareness among patients, the hip replacement market faces some challenges globally.

Market Segmentation-

Based on Product Type:

total hip replacement implant

partial hip replacement implant

revision hip replacement implant

hip resurfacing implant

Based on Material:

metal-on-polyethylene

metal-on-metal

ceramic-on-polyethylene

ceramic-on-metal

ceramic-on-ceramic

Based on End Users:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Brief Research Study of Hip Replacement Implant Market

The total hip replacement implant has acquired the largest share in the market and will continue to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate.

The total hip replacement is further divided into mobile bearing hip transplant and fixed bearing hip transplant.

The largest share in the market is acquired by the metal on polyethylene segment and will continue to grow at a good compound annual growth rate. On the other hand the ceramic-on-polyethylene will witness the fastest growth in the near future.

Regional Insights

The North-American and European region have acquired the largest share in the market and will lucratively grow at a high compound annual growth rate of. The factors such as existence of large industry players, healthcare policies and high incomes are the reason for the growth of these regions. On the other hand the Asia-Pacific region will register huge demand in the near future as technologies are advancing in countries such as China, India and Japan.

