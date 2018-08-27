Shudh Dhwani 2018, Two days of Scintillating Performances concluded in A green initiative

Dr. Shobha Koser, famous Kathak Maestro and Registrar, Pracheen Kala Kendra awarded Life-time achievement award by Snehalata Memorial Foundation.

New Delhi, 26th August, 2018: A 2 day program Shudh Dhwani was organized at the L.T.G. Auditorium, Mandi House, Delhi. Headlined by Padmashri Pandit Bhjan Sopori ji on Santoor, various performances of Indian Classical Dances and traditional folk dance presentation.

The first day of the program was started with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a solo Tabla recital by Pt. Debasish Adhikary, in Teentaal displaying intricacies of the Farukhabad Gharana of Tabla. The 40 minute performance enthralled the audience with details and the beauty of every bol explained brilliantly by the artist. He was ably accompanied on Sarangi by Janab Ejaz Hussain. This was followed by a Dance Drama covering the whole life story of Emperor Ashoka and his epic transformation into a Buddhist preacher which featured some great Odissi Dance fused with the traditional folk Chhau Dance with breath-taking performances by the direction and performance of Vidhushi Kabita Mohanty. After that, Kathak dance recital duet by sisters Manjari Sharma and Udita Sharma accompanied on Tabla by young tabla artists Mehul Sharma and Dipesh Soni, Sarangi by Janab Ejaz Hussain and brilliantly accompanied on Vocal by Zaki Ahmedn performed Shiv Vandana, followed by Nritta in Teentaal, and concluded with a Thumri “Moheye Chedo Na, Nandlal”, which showed promise of a bright future in the world of Indian Classical Music and Dance.

The second day featured Vocal performance by Pandit Sarathi Chatterjee, a Top Grade artist of All India radio, who sang Raag Ramdasi Malhaar in Vilambit Ektaal which says Sakala Bandh Ho. This followed by a devotional bhajan in dadra. He was accompanied by Pt. Debasish Adhikary on Tabla. After that Pt. Bhajan Sopori, renowned Santoor meastro and also a Padmashri Awardee for his immense contribution towards Indian Classical Music and social work in J&K. He was accompanied by the “khalifa” of Farukhabad School of Tabla Ustad Sabir Khan. He presented Raag Bageshree, which started with an alaap, followed by a jod and a chand- adhaarit jod, gat in Jhaptaal, then Ektaal and which followed by Drut Teentaal. This was followed by a thumri in Raag Pilu. He was also accompanied on Sur-Santoor by his own disciple Divyansh Harshit Shrivastav. The houseful audience were spellbound by Pt. Bhajan Sopori ji’s recital with ustad Sabir Khan.

Dr. Shobha Koser, a popular figure in the world of Kathak Dance, who happens to be the Registrar of Pracheen Kala Kendra, a famous organization dedicated to the art of Indian Classical Music and Dance, was awarded a Life-time Achievement Award by the organizers for her illustrious career in the field of Indian Classical Dance.

Snehalata Memorial Foundation (Regd.) was established in 1992 where it initially focused on building Libraries all around rural Orissa. It has built numerous libraries across rural Orissa with the aim of aiding poor students with educational resources they otherwise can never afford. Following which Snehalata Memorial Foundation started a scholarship programme for students, to award, honor and support bright minds coming from weaker economic backgrounds. These programs are still ongoing and is helping a lot of students in various forms and manners. To widen their field of work, they have started organizing Indian Classical Music and Dance concerts where, to spread their message for revival of the environment, every audience member was gifted a plant pot.