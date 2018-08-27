Rising Demand of Baby Food in Mexico Market Outlook: Ken Research

Baby food market is becoming more innovative and the recent scenario represents significant growth in the prospects of the market. In the present era the nourishment of child is very much important in the developing countries. Moreover, for the better nourishment several health related educational organization share the information related with the baby food product. Baby cannot chewed the solid food in the early stages so in the market there is several types of baby food products are available with information regarding the product. Whereas, most of the organizations also suggests that the products of baby such as baby drinks, baby cereals, breastfeeding and others meet the nutritional needs of baby. The baby food products are very much essential as they help in the healthy development of the infant.

According to the report analysis, ‘The Baby Food Sector in Mexico, 2018’ suggests that some of the major companies are currently operating in this sector with more improved technologies and safe environment includes Nestle, Servicios SA de CV, Mead Johnson, Nutricionales de Mexico, Aspen Labs SA De CV, Abbott de Mexico SA de CV, FrieslandCampina, Danone de Meaxico SA de CV, Heinz Mexico SA de CV, (Kraft Heinz) and others from the Mexico region. With the existence of numerous leading players Nestle is clearly dominating the market with more than half the total share in retail sales. Moreover, in Mexico the women are joining the workforce who tends to replace breastfeeding with milk formula at the end of a short maternity leave. The busy schedule of moms has led to the market growth of the baby food as they also tend to purchase prepared and dried baby food in order to save time. In addition, the maternity leave in Mexico is very short; hardly of twelve weeks and this period negatively affect the breastfeeding which promotes the demand of baby food. Whereas, Mexico is a hub for the baby food market in the region of South America and South America is the second largest market for the baby food.

In the estimations that has been made, Mexico is the fastest progressing country in the favor of child malnutrition. Milk formula is the most popular category among Mexican customers. The sale of milk formula are most exclusively in powder form. Moreover, only two companies are offering the liquid milk formula in Mexico. The concern of the parents for the nourishment of child is the major aid in the growth of this industry. Many of the organizations are promoting the breastfeeding but the consumers demand for milk formula in Mexico which reflect the growth of this market significantly. With the increase in the demand, the baby food products are developed more with the flavors and which contain more vitamins and minerals in addition to Sodium Free Purified Water for Babies which has an equal content of minerals. The health and wellness of the baby is totally dependent on the baby food product so the key players are expanding their business for the better products. Hence, the market of baby food in Mexico will grow significantly in the near future with introducing more nutritional baby products in the market.

