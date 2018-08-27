Flavor Enhancer Market Research, Size, Share, Global Trend, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Flavor Enhancer, the most widely used food additives radically enhances the natural flavor of ingredients when added to food or beverages. It is used in commercial food preparation as well as in domestic cooking. They are added to food and beverages explicitly to make them flavourful. Flavor Enhancer plays an essential role in stimulating the taste & aroma lost during the processing period to suit the palates of the consumer. Augmented demand from the burgeoning food & beverages industry defines the growth landscape of the market globally escorting it to the ascended heights.

Burgeoning Food & Beverages industry all over the world, predominantly drives the global Flavor Enhancer market. Clean label trend has evolved beyond ingredients and indicates that the food is made by using natural colors and flavors. The increasing consumer awareness about health & wellness and their growing interest to adopt natural flavors instead of artificial ones has been supporting the growth of this market. Expansion of distribution channels is expected to influence the market growth during the review period.

Factors, such as growing population, growing urbanization along with the improving economic conditions worldwide that increase consumers’ purchasing power positively impact the market growth. Changing lifestyle and inclination towards conventional food are boosting the market growth. Substantial investments transpired in R&D to bring novelties & betterment to the products, in turn, pay off well by increasing the demand, sale & eventually, its market size. Recent much-appreciated innovation is the introduction of sodium reducing Flavor Enhancer which fostered the market growth to an extent, especially in the US and China.

On the other hand, these Flavor Enhancers, artificial or natural need to meet the desired specifications of the product as stipulated by regulation. There are a set of regulations according to the respective regulatory body for the use of these products in different foods across the globe. The same factor is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

In addition to the Clean Label, other trends of the market observed during the analysis include, terms that signify ingredients or foods that are ‘good to be consumed,’ are creating quite a buzz for F&B manufacturers. Another trend is gluten-free Flavor Enhancers (mainly in the US market). While, non-MSG flavor is an emerging trend in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The global Flavor Enhancer market appears to be fiercely competitive and fragmented with many well-established players having the global presence. Brand reinforcement, mergers & acquisitions, and innovation remain the popular trends for the key players in the market.

Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill Inc. (US), DuPont Nutrition & Health (US), Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands), Ajinomoto Co, Inc. (Japan), Sensient Technologies (US), and Innova Flavors (US) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Flavor Enhancer Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Industry/ Innovations/ Related News:

April 20, 2018 – Imbibe (US), a global provider of flavor enhancing technology introduced a line of clean-label flavor – NonSense, a natural flavor that blocks/ masks flavors for food and beverages especially, off-notes or the perception of unwanted taste. The development is expected to bring huge success of the company’s first proprietary ingredient – Sweet Sense.

Market Segments:

The Flavor Enhancer market can be segmented into 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Types: Comprises Natural & Artificial.

By Ingredients: Acidulant, Glutamate, Yeast Extract, and Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, among others.

By Forms: Liquid, & Powder, among others.

By Applications : Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts Products, Meat Products, Savoury & Snacks and other.

By Region: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment Natural Flavor Enhancer is a prominent segment on the basis of Types. The segment is estimated to be the major revenue pocket for the global Flavor Enhancer market owing to their wide uptake encouraged by their popularity among consumers and side effects caused due to the artificial flavor.

Segment Glutamate by Ingredients accounts for the largest segment in the global market while Segment Yeast Extract is expected to grow substantially over the forecasted period.

Segment Powdered Form is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period followed by the segment Beverage Industry.

Regional Analysis:

Continuing with its dominance, North-America market for Flavor Enhancer is expected to surge, witnessing the high consumption of the product. Growing further, over its previous growth records by 2023 the region is expected to create a larger revenue pocket in the global market. Factors such as high disposal income, the presence of large food enthusiasts & connoisseurs populace influence the regional market growth positively.

Whereas the second largest market for Flavor Enhancer – Europe is surging owing to the contributions from the countries such as the UK, France, Italy & Germany. The growth attributes to the high per capita income coupled with the continuous R&D efforts transpired in the regional market to bring novelties.

While attributing to the resurging economy in some of the APAC countries like India & China, the Asia-Pacific market for Flavor Enhancer is witnessing exponential growth. Increasing consumption of the product in developing countries is another key factor driving the regional market.