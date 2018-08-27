Data Control Technitic – Next Generation Sensor Demands AI Upgrade

Data Control Technitic says next generation LiDAR sensors to be upgraded with new, more powerful AI processing unit.

A new, more powerful artificial intelligence (AI) processor module will be part of an upgrade planned for Hong Kong-based LiDAR innovator, Data Control Technitic’s next generation LiDAR automotive sensors. The new sensors, which are still officially in final stage trials, are provisionally scheduled to make their commercial debut in the 1st quarter of 2019 suggesting that the current AI module has sufficient power to process the richer data stream from the sensors’ much higher resolution.

Data Control Technitic sources its AI modules from a US manufacturer and customizes the base systems to its own specifications, a process which industry insiders estimate can take anywhere from 6 to 12 months to be green lit for use in dense urban traffic conditions.

“Our new AI processor module will be capable of handling hitherto unprecedented amounts of information from the new hybrid LiDAR/HD video sensors and it will feature an object recognition upgrade that can gauge the danger posed to the vehicle based on what an object in its path is,” explained Data Control Technitic’s Chief Technology Officer.

“In essence, the system will be able to tell the difference between, say, a banana peel and a broken bottle and instruct the vehicle to maintain course or take evasive action as necessary,” he added.

According to Data Control Technitic’s CTO, the higher processing capacity and the large number of operations to be performed by the upgraded AI module will mean that, for the first time, the company’s system will require additional cooling that will likely need to be provided by the vehicle.

