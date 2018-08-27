Cosmetic Skin Care Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Cosmetic Skin Care Market over the period of 2023 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Cosmetic Skin Care.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Cosmetic Skin Care Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market are Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, and The Body Shop International PLC. According to the report the global cosmetic skin care market is growing with a CAGR between 4.7 % to 5.3 % from 2017 to 2023. The global cosmetic skin care market size was totaled 130.7 Billion in 2016.

The global market for cosmetic skin care has growing remarkably over the years and represents huge market size. This is primarily attributed to rising demand for natural active ingredients based cosmetics that being favoured by environment and health conscious consumers. Demand for skin care products is on the rise owing to growing interest of youngsters in grooming. Youngsters opt for skin whitening & brightening creams & lotions. Moreover, factors such as changing lifestyle of consumers in developing markets, increasing per capita income and rising awareness about beautification have raised demand for skin care products over the years. In addition, consistent innovation and development of more effective anti-aging and sun protection products anticipated to driving robust demand for skin care products in the years to come. Although driven by aforementioned factors, growth in this market restricted by growing health concern and various government policies that lowering the usage of antioxidant. This trend is particularly emerged in Europe region by having serious impact on regional growth.

The global cosmetic skin care market anticipated to have numerous growth prospects owing to growing research and development investment in order to develop more effective skin care products. The trend towards natural skin care products expected to complement global growth in the years to come.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cosmetic skin care market by product, application, and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). Market segmentation based on type of products includes anti-aging cosmetic products, anti acne products, skin whitening cosmetic products, sensitive skin care products, dry skin care products, warts removal products, infants’ skin care products, anti-scars solution products, mole removal products, and multi utility product. On the basis of application global market has been segmented into stem cells protection against UV protection, flakiness reduction, rehydrate the skin care surface, minimize wrinkles, and increase the viscosity of aqueous.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

As of 2015, Asia Pacific is emerged as most promising market in terms of regional growth followed by Europe and North America region. The region accounted for over 40% of the global market shares, and will be dominating global market by surpassing its own shares over the forecast period. China and India are key markets in this region, and collectively drives Asia pacific cosmetic skin care market. This can be attributed to rapid changes in consumer living standards in both of these economies. Moreover, increasing purchasing power of the urban population linked with rising product awareness in rural area is also key factor driving the regional growth. Europe is another key market after Asia Pacific growing significantly. But the regional growth is hampered by governmental restrictions on the usage of antioxidants in this region. Since the Asia Pacific is the leader in the global market, is it likely to have stiff competition by Middle East & Africa region. Middle East & Africa region anticipated to grow significantly with highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising expenditure on personal care product among consumers and increasing average disposable income level could be the key growth driving factors in the region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include L’Oreal S.A., Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, and The Body Shop International PLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cosmetic skin care globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Cosmetic Skin Care. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cosmetic skin care market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cosmetic skin care market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

