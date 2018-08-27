3D Scanner Market by Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value and Forecast 2022

Market Scenario

3D Scanner is an accurate and fast method that are utilized to determine the shape of the entity’s surface and its volume in a 3D space. It is a device which is used to capture the 3D information of an object in real time. It is a process where lasers or structured light are used to capture the digital information relating to the shape of an object by converting physical objects into digital models. These 3D digital model are used to perform comparative and dimensional analysis of a product which are further used to make changes in designs to form a new product.

The gaining popularity of portable CMM-based 3D scanner used for conventional and non-conventional applications is also adding fuel in the growth of the 3D scanner market. The rapid progression in technology and the development of handheld 3D scanner are also expected to drive the growth of the 3D scanner market. Growing applications of 3D scanning across different verticals is also expected to provide a significant boost in the demand for 3D scanners market. However, the demand for accurate, quick, & effective results primarily would drive the 3D scanner market. In addition properties like affordability can also propel the market of 3D scanner by the end of the forecasted period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2546

The study indicates that laser, optical and structured light are anticipated to grow rapidly. Whereas, the optical scanners is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR followed by laser and structured light. Increasing focus on quality control and raising deployment of product lifecycle management solution also considered as a major drivers for the growth of the 3D scanner market.

The global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow at USD ~5.83 Billion by 2022, at ~7.11% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the 3D Scanner Market are – Hexagon AB (Sweden), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.) (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), GOM mbH (Germany), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany) among others.

Segments:

3D Scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, vertical, range, offering, product, and application.

3D Scanner by Type:

Laser Scanner

Optical Scanner

Structure Light Scanner

3D Scanner by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Aerospace

Energy & Power

Others

3D Scanner by Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Large Range

3D Scanner by Offering:

Hardware

Aftermarket Service

3D Scanner by Product:

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM Based

Portable CMM Based

Desktop

3D Scanner by Application:

Quality Inspection

Rapid Prototyping

Digital Archiving

Topographical Surveys

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D Scanner Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the 3D Scanner Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the 3D Scanner market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the 3D Scanner market.

Intended Audience

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Raw material suppliers

3D Scanner product &device manufacturers

System Integrators

Technical University

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Original Technology Designers and Suppliers

Research Institutes and organization

3D scanning & metrology forum

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-scanner-market-2546

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 3d Scanner Market, By Type

Table 2 3d Scanner Market, By Vertical

Table 3 3d Scanner Market, By Range

Table 4 3d Scanner Market, By Offering

Table 5 3d Scanner Market, By Product

Table 6 3d Scanner Market, By Application

Table 7 3d Scanner Market, By Regions

Table 8 North America 3d Scanner Market, By Type

Table 9 North America 3d Scanner Market, By Vertical

Table 10 North America 3d Scanner Market, By Range

Table 11 North America 3d Scanner Market, By Offering

Table 12 North America 3d Scanner Market, By Product

Table 13 North America 3d Scanner Market, By Application

Table 14 U.S. 3d Scanner Market, By Type

Table 15 U.S. 3d Scanner Market, By Vertical

Table 16 U.S. 3d Scanner Market, By Range

Table 17 U.S. 3d Scanner Market, By Offering

Table 18 U.S. 3d Scanner Market, By Product

Table 19 U.S. 3d Scanner Market, By Application

Table 20 Canada 3d Scanner Market, By Type

Table 21 Canada 3d Scanner Market, By Vertical

Table 22 Canada 3d Scanner Market, By Range

Table 23 Canada 3d Scanner Market, By Offering

Table 24 Canada 3d Scanner Market, By Product

Table 25 Canada 3d Scanner Market, By Application

Table 26 Europe 3d Scanner Market, By Type

Table 27 Europe 3d Scanner Market, By Vertical

Table 28 Europe 3d Scanner Market, By Range

Table 29 Europe 3d Scanner Market, By Offering

Table 30 Europe 3d Scanner Market, By Product

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com