2017 Harvest Challenge Entrant – Fortunati Vineyards Napa Valley

This year’s Harvest Challenge was once again a rousing success with more than 1,025 entries received from Canada, New York, Argentina, Australia and all parts in between. Our participating judges were truly some of the very best from across the US and Canada. They awarded 54 Best of Class, 37 Double Gold and 145 Gold medals with 23 “Best of” AVAs. We are pleased to announce the official results in time for you to promote which of your award-winners to purchase during the holidays. Top wines received Best of Class by Category, Best AVA, and ultimately the Best of Show. Please see your standings listed below.
Napa Valley Wines
Hats off to Pezzi King whose wine took Best of Show for its 2015 Zinfandel, Estate Reserve, Estate Bottled Dry Creek Valley Estate Reserve. We wish to express our appreciation for your support of our wine competitions. Your medal should arrive in about six (6) weeks. We are very enthusiastic about the success of this competition and look forward to seeing your entries next year. Complete results may be found at www.winecompetitions.com. Don’t forget to enter your wines in our East Meets West Wine Challenge coming up this February. Cheers!
Debra Del Fiorentino – President and CEO, Wine Competitions Management & Production
White Wines Napa Valley
2015 Fortunati Vineyards Chardonnay
Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District
Single Vineyard Neutral Oak aged
$32.00
Double Gold
2015 Fortunati Vineyards Viognier
Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District
Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled
$32.00
Silver
OUTRAGEOUSLY GOOD REDS
2015 Fortunati Vineyards Zinfandel
Napa Valley, Mount Veeder
Single Vineyard
$40.00
Gold
2014 Fortunati Vineyards Malbec
Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District
Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled
$50.00
Silver
STUNNING SYRAHS
2016 Fortunati Vineyards Rosé of Syrah
Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District
Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled
$24.00
Gold, Best of Class, Best of Napa County AVA, Best Rose
2014 Fortunati Vineyards Vinto Syrah Red Rhone Blend
Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District
Estate Grown, Produced and Bottled
$40.00
Silver
GORGEOUS CABS
2014 Fortunati Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Morisoli Vineyard
Napa Valley, Rutherford
Winemaker’s Reserve Single vineyard
$110.00
Gold
2014 Fortunati Vineyards Signature Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley, Oak Knoll District
Single Vineyard
$65.00
Bronze
Fortunati Vineyards
986 Salvador Ave.
Napa, CA 94558