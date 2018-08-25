Vovance Inc Partner is on a Business Tour in the USA

Vovance Inc. is one of the leading IT companies. The company has its headquarter in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company also has a registered office in the USA. Mr. Sunny Patel is the co-founder and partner of the company who leads the operational staff in India. He has more than 7 years experience in development and cloud computing and he is an AWS certified professional.

As per the recent announcement made by one of the spokespersons of the company, Mr. Sunny Patel is on a business tour in the USA. He left for the tour on 20th August and he will be there for a month. He will be visiting different cities in the USA to meet their existing customers. These meetings will be focused on improving customer relationship. Also, he will be exploring other possible partnership models with the existing customers. He already has many scheduled meetings with 89% of existing customers and other will be scheduled based on the client’s availability. He will also meet some prospects to discuss possible business opportunities. Other than the scheduled meetings, Mr. Sunny Patel will also going to attend an event in which he will explore business opportunities. He will be discussing following services to increase clientele and channel partners:

Mobile App Development

Sunny will look for the opportunities to expand mobile app development business in the USA by meeting clients and prospects. Vovance offers mobile application development services in Android and iOS. It benefits its customers with both, cross platform and native app development services.

Cloud Computing Solution

The company has a team of certified cloud professionals that offer a wide range of cloud computing services in AWS (Amazon Web Server) and Google Cloud. Sunny himself is AWS expert and he will be proposing their consultation, cloud native app development, cloud storage and database optimization, maintenance and support service.

Web Development

Sunny will discuss about their diversified web development services that include, responsive website development, eCommerce portal and shopping cart solution development, backend development, frontend development, content management system development and progressive web app development.

IT Staffing Services

The company benefits recruiters, consultants, digital marketing agencies and other organizations with their IT staffing services. Mr. Sunny Patel is looking forward to contact some consultants, recruiters and agencies to partner with them to fulfill their IT needs with their staffing services.

As per the shared details, Mr. Sunny Patel has well planned business tour to expand business wings in the United States. He will also meet their US partners to finalize some important business decisions.

About Vovance Inc

It is an Indian IT company that has a branch in the USA. The company operates in the web, mobile and the cloud arena since 2015. The company has been catering its customers with the best development services at competitive rates. Along with the development, the company also offers data services, business process review services and IT staffing services to its customers worldwide. To know more about the company, please visit https://www.vovance.com/