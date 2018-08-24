Rugged Grade Offers the Best-in-line, energy-efficient LED Lights to the USA

California, USA (August 24, 2018) – The need for energy efficiency is more significant now than ever. With energy resources depleting majorly and our environment being harmfully affected due to various causes, individuals, as well as businesses, are shifting towards sustainable living. Rugged Grade, a US-based LED Lighting company, is one such organization which is dedicated to doing its bit by providing commercial establishments with top-quality LED lights.

Makers of LED products such as corn light bulbs, floodlights, as well as wall lights, Rugged Grade is popular in the market for implementing the latest and the most innovative technology in manufacturing their merchandise.

Among other products, their LED High Bay Lights and latest UFO LED High Bay Lights, available in an assortment of colors, beam angle, and function settings, are extremely prevalent for businesses.

About Rugged Grade:

A USA-based, highly recommended LED lighting company, Rugged Grade specializes in offering LED Lighting solutions to commercial and industrial sectors. With a wide range of products that include but aren’t limited to street lights, flood lights, and wall and parking lot lights, Rugged Grade assures latest technology and the best quality products in the market.

For more information, please visit http://www.ruggedgrade.com.

Media Contact:

Rugged Grade Lighting

Email: sales@ruggedgrade.com

Wholesale inquiries: 1-888-953-2476

###