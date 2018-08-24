Global Pet Food Packaging Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Pet Food Packaging Global Market – Overview

Human is social animal and along with his folks and foes, he also needs his Pets or animal companion. He shares a unique bonding with his pets that benefits both, the pet and pet lovers equally. Pet lovers/ owners express an increasing willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain the health of their Pet/Pets. More than half of homes open their doors to a pet dog or cat around the globe, and human increasingly consider them to be a part of their family. Data shows that keeping your pet happy and healthy doesn’t only benefit your pet, but also benefits the humans. Pet food plays an important role in responsible pet ownership and Pet Food Packaging plays the supporting role of giving the Pets the treatment they deserve by protecting their food’s flavor and aroma. With Pet food packaging, the product is protected from moisture, vapor, odor, and puncture. That means that the pet gets the full flavor and texture that was intended. With Pet food packaging we get the right style, in the right size, with the right look AND the right price point since Pet food packaging manufacturing companies can custom print on clear film, metalized, and foils structures. And the owners can rest assured that the pet food packaging meets their exacting standards such as FDA-approved, food grade material, Water-based inks, ISO and QS quality rating and most importantly; recyclable and landfill friendly. Pet food packaging manufacturing companies offer a broad portfolio of packaging materials for ‘pet food’ (cats, dogs, horses, fish).

These materials include coated paper bags, barrier laminate bags, PP woven bag and PE film bag. In fact, they provide specific packaging options for every kind of pet product, whether its dog food and treats, birdseed, kitty litter, or even vitamins and supplements for all kind of Pets, big or small, furry, finned, or feathered. From fish food to birdseed, dog treats to horse chews, every pet product should be packaged in a way that works well and looks good. And this is exactly what Pet food packaging manufacturing companies’ offer – the best packaging style for pet supplies, including flexible box bags, barrier bags, vacuum bags, zippered stand up pouches, and spouted stand up pouches. Each style is made specifically for its unique contents with different combinations of film laminated together to create the right barrier properties.

Pet food packaging market is growing rapidly. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global PET Packaging market is estimated to observe a Humongous Growth, with an exponential CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2021).

The market for pet food packaging is induced by the change of lifestyle of people across the globe along with increased spending. With the change in lifestyle, the pet adoption rate has gone up which further fuels the demand for quality pet food. The owners are spending more on their pets to provide them with quality packaged food to ensure a healthy and nutritious meal for their pets. Furthermore the increased competition in the pet food market is also driving the market for packaging in the same sector.

Pet Food Packaging Global Market – Key Players:

Major players having a strong presence in the international and regional market adorn the global Pet food Packaging market as highly competitive and fragmented. These key players compete on the basis of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing, quality, innovation, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players in the Pet food Packaging market.

The key players of pet food packaging market report include- Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Sonoco Products Company Resources Inc., InterFlex Group, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Huhtamäki OYJ, Aptar Group, Gateway Packaging Company, Ampac, Bemis Co. Inc., Reynolds Group Holding, Printpack Inc., and Ardagh Group.

Pet Food Packaging Global Market – Segments:

The Pet Food Packaging Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Packaging Material Type : Consisting paper & paperboard, plastic and others.

Segmentation By Product Types : Consisting as bags, metal cans, pouches, box & cartons and others.

Segmentation By Food Type : Consisting dry food, wet food, chilled & frozen food, pet treats and others.

Segmentation By Animal Type : Consisting dog food, fish food, cat food and others.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Pet Food Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Pet Food Packaging Market with its fast growing market worldwide. It will expand at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The increase in disposable income resulting in changing lifestyles and increased awareness towards pet adoption are key drivers in the region. It is followed by Europe and APAC which is expected to grow rapidly over its previous growth records by 2027.

