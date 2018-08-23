Jetmark Supplies a Wide Range of Top Quality Colorjet Printers

Jetmark, a supplier of sign-making products and machinery, offers high-quality Colorjet printers for clients in Australia and New Zealand. Colorjet releases products according to their unique design philosophy.

[AUSTRALIA, 23/08/2018] — Jetmark, a provider of sign-making products and machinery, supplies a wide range of top quality Colorjet printers to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Colorjet Printers

Founded in 2004, Colorjet has transformed into India’s leading large format printer manufacturer. It has gained a sterling reputation in the sign-making industry because of their hunger for innovation. Jetmark is a proud distributor of Colorjet printers that offer nothing less than build quality, smart technology and excellent value for money.

The Colorjet range that Jetmark carries includes:

• Polo Turbo Roll-to-Roll Printer – 3.2m wide, large format, ultra-high-speed banner printer

• AuraJet II Eco Solvent Printer – 1.8m wide high-quality large format and photo-real printing with a digital eco-solvent for a stunning finish

• Vulcan UV Led Printer – prints materials up to 5m wide at a speed of 2400dpi

• Verve UV Flat Bed Printer – prints on most solid surfaces; carries printhead options of 5, 8 or 10

• Verve Hybrid – for those in need a larger bed size or a roll –to- roll option

Design Philosophy of Colorjet

The Jetmark team handpicks the items in their range according to the smart design philosophy of Colorjet: 3E. The three Es stand for Economic, Efficient and Ecological. From this philosophy, around 15 innovative products have emerged over the last eight years. A perfect combination of aesthetics and dependability, each product is designed to improve the operations of sign-making businesses.

About Jetmark

Launched in 2009, Jetmark is a distributor of Colorjet inks and other sign-making equipment in Australia. All backed-up with excellent assistance from highly trained in-house support technicians, Jetmark ensures that their clients are satisfied with their products and services at all times. For advice on the best Colorjet model, knowledgeable Print Solutions Consultants are available on call.

For more information about Jetmark and other product or service enquiries, visit their website at https://jetmark.com.au/.