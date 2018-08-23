Global Ingestible Sensors Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Rising prevalence of lifestyle related diseases is driving the growth of ingestible sensor market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global ingestible sensor market. According to the OMR analysis, the global ingestible sensor market is expected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period 2018-2023. The rising prevalence and incidence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity and diabetes are driving the growth of the global ingestible sensor market. The global ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis types of sensors, application and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

The active presence of market players is fueling the global ingestible sensor market growth. Ingestible sensor market players such as Abbott laboratories, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation and Sanofi are contributing significantly into the growth of the global ingestible sensor market. The players are consistently launching new products in the market. The market growth is also linked to regular FDA approvals for new products of the companies. For an instance, the first digital pill in the US has been approved by the FDA in November 2017. It is a drug digital ingestion tracking system allowing patients for tracking their medications on their smartphone. The pill is the result of a joint effort between Proteus Digital Health that developed the sensor; and Proteus Digital Health, which developed the sensor, Abilify manufacturer.

The global ingestible sensor market is geographically divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the global ingestible sensor market owing to the rising need for smart pills and remote monitoring medication. In addition, presence of market players has a significant impact on the growth of market in the North American region. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases such as diabetes is boosting the market growth in the Asian countries.