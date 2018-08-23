Forage Seeds market by livestock type, by plant type, and by Region by the year 2018 to 2023

Forage seed market is expected to reach USD 18.59 billion in 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 8.3%, from USD 12.48 billion in 2018. Due to the emerging livestock feeds the demand for forage seeds has increased. Adding to that the low costs of these seeds compared to oil seeds and wheat bran is driving the market growth.

By livestock type, the poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of livestock, the forage seeds market has been segmented into Cattle, Swine/pork, Poultry and Others (Including aquaculture etc.). Poultry segment has commanded the highest share in 2016. As the demand for meat and eggs is increasing, poultry farms are concentrating on quality seeds for better productivity.

By plant type, the Alfalfa segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of plant type, the forage seeds market has been segmented into Chicory, Ryegrass, Clover, Alfalfa and Others (Including lablab, fescue etc.). The alfalfa segment accounted for the highest share in 2018

North America dominated the market in 2018

North America accounted for the largest share of the Forage Seeds market in 2018, followed by Asia – Pacific. The large share of the North American Forage Seeds market can be attributed to the growth in consumption of meat in daily life which in turn results in growth of forage seeds market.

The various players in the Forage Seeds market include Hancock Farm & Seed Co., Golden Acre Seeds, Brett young, Moore Seed Processors, BASF SE and Dow AgroSciences LLC, Dynamic Seeds Ltd., Northstar Seed Ltd., and Allied Seed LLC.

