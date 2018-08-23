Dairy Cattle Feed Market Worth USD 76.16 billion by 2023

Dairy Cattle Feed Market was worth USD 66.66 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.7%, to reach USD 76.16 billion by 2023.

Increasing awareness among individuals across the globe regarding the usage of natural cattle feed coupled with a rise in the production of milk is fuelling the growth of the market. Growing demand for milk-based products such as butter, ghee, cheese, chocolates, and milk powder etc are also projected to boost the demand for the market. Other prominent factor attributing the growth of the market is the increasing livestock population across the globe. However, the high cost of specialized feed for livestock and lack of awareness among farmers regarding the diet of the cattle are restraining the growth of the market.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Dairy Cattle Feed Market” @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/

Early buyers will receive 10% customization in this report

Feed Antibiotics are projected to account for the largest market share in 2018

The fragmentation of Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market is done on the basis of Application, Additive type, and Ingredient type. On the origin of Application, the Dairy Cattle Feed Market is segregated into Heifers and Dairy Cows and Others. On the source of Additive type, the market is segregated into Feed Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Feed Acidifiers, Trace Minerals, Feed Enzymes, Amino Acids, and Other Additives. Deficiency of these additives leads to the reduction in the production of milk. Among these, Feed Antibiotics is projected to command the market share.

Customized Report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/customize-report

Under the categorization of ingredient type, the Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market is classified as Grains, rice bran, Corn, Oilseeds, Soybean Meal, Wheat, oat hulls, and others. Wheat segment from ingredient type of Dairy Cattle Feed Market is mostly used owing to easy digestion for livestock and it is followed by rice bran because it consists of high nutritional values.

Wheat is approximated to demand the largest share of the market during the forecast period

Inquire before buy: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/request-sample

North America is predicted to grab the largest share of the market

On the basis of geography, the Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market is studied in the regions of the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, North America. The largest share of nearly 36% of the Dairy Cattle Feed Market is held by North America in 2016, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Whereas, The Asia-Pacific is predicted to continue the market growth at a high rate till the end of the forecast period.

The leading players of the industry include Agro Feed Solutions, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kent Nutrition Group, Kapila Krishi Udyog Limited, Nutreco NV, Cargill Incorporated, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Royal DSM NV, Hi-Pro Feeds LP, BASF SE, Amul.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626